Four-Star 2027 Linebacker Sets Visit For Texas A&M Game
Mike Elko and the Texas A&M Aggies may have only reeled in one prospect in the class of 2027, but a potential number two will be in attendance at a game at Kyle Field during the 2025 season.
Omarii Sanders, a four-star linebacker, according to 247Sports' Composite rankings, announced his would be visiting four different games throughout the 2025 college football season, per On3's Steve Wiltfong. One of these will be the contest between Texas A&M and the Auburn Tigers at Kyle Field on September 27.
Both the Aggies and Tigers have extended offers to the defender from Nashville, and now Sanders will get a first-hand taste of a game day environment at one of the most intimidating venues that college football has to offer.
Sanders Has Received Offers From Many Top Programs
Sanders is currently a very highly-ranked linebacker in the 2027 class out of Franklin Road Academy in Nashville, Tennessee, where he is also a basketball player for the school.
According to 247 Sports, Sanders is the 29th-ranked player in his entire class, the second-best linebacker, and the second-best player in Tennessee.
Sanders has received offers from many of the nation's top schools, including eight SEC schools, including Texas A&M, Texas, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Oklahoma, Missouri, Auburn, and Arkansas.
Ohio State and Notre Dame, the two schools that met in the national championship this year, has also offered the linebacker.
The Maroon and White's lone 2027 class commit is quarterback Jayce Johnson, who picked the Aggies over the Tennessee Volunteers. He finished his sophomore campaign with 1,799 passing yards, 16 touchdowns and three interceptions on 67.2 percent of passes completed. Johnson also showcased an impressive skillset as a ball carrier and scored three times on the ground.
Sanders chose quite the grudge match to attend at Kyle Field, as the Fightin' Farmers will be looking to avenge themselves for their quadruple-overtime loss at Jordan Hare Stadium last November.
And last time the Tigers were in College Station, it didn't go too well for Hugh Freeze and his crew, a 27-10 Maroon and White victory in a game that saw Le'Veon Moss scramble for 97 yards and a touchdown, and also had Max Johnson relive an injured Conner Weigman, which ended up being a season-ending ankle injury for the now-Houston Cougar.
Texas A&M opens up their 2025 season at Kyle Field on August 30, welcoming the UTSA Roadrunners to College Station.