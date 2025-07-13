2025 Texas A&M Football Position Preview: Linebackers
The three conference games in November that sealed the postseason fate for the Texas A&M Aggies in 2024 were filled with big pass plays, unstoppable rushing attacks, and a thriller that saw the team flat-out gassed after four overtimes.
But one thing is for sure, the Texas A&M linebackers continued to show up and make plays, even if those plays were missed tackles in a hostile South Carolina setting.
However, the A&M linebacking corps and the rest of the Aggie team will be looking to avoid a repeat of those fateful November nights in the 2025 season and find their way into the College Football Playoff picture.
The 2025 Texas A&M Linebackers
With those goals in mind, here are the expected starting linebackers for head coach Mike Elko and defensive coordinator Jay Bateman as the Aggies go through 2025.
Taurean York, junior
What can we say about York that hasn't been said already?
The junior defender out of Temple, TX was named a defensive captain for the second straight year, and for good reason.
His skill on the field and leadership off of it have earned numerous amounts of praise from both teammates and coaches, and the leader of this defense will look to build off of a successful 2024 campaign that saw him tally 82 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, and also snag his first career interception.
Scooby Williams, redshirt senior
If teams could win national championships based on player toughness alone, then the Aggies could've easily won it based on the fact that Scooby Williams played basically the entire 2024 season with a torn meniscus.
Coach Elko announced earlier in the offseason that the transfer linebacker from Florida suffered the injury in the season opener against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, which also saw quarterback Conner Weigman and offensive lineman Mark Nabou Jr. suffer critical injuries that altered their seasons.
Despite the injury, Williams still totaled 43 tackles, recovered a fumble, and returned an interception 32 yards against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.
And this was all with one good leg. We can only imagine the production with two.
Daymion Sanford, junior
A junior out of Katy, TX, Sanford saw a massive improvement in 2024 compared to his 2023 season, going from four total tackles to 33, with 3.5 of the tackles going for negative yardage and also recording a sack as well, with his best game coming against the Bulldogs in Starkville, where he recorded seven total tackles.