2027 QB Jayce Johnson Commits to Texas A&M Over Tennessee Football
Jayce Johnson commits to the Aggies over the Tennessee Volunteers
In this story:
The Tennessee Volunteers have fallen short for one of their top 2027 targets. This time it is at the QB position, as the Vols were targeting Jayce Johnson, who committed to the Texas A&M Aggies on Sunday.
Johnson is inside the top three when it comes to QBs in the 2027 class, and he committed to the Aggies over four other programs. Those programs include the Tennessee Volunteers, South Carolina Gamecocks, the Mississippi State Bulldogs, and the Florida State Seminoles.
The Vols have already landed their 2026 QB and the No. 1 player in the nation Faizon Brandon, as they are hopeful to hit another home run at the QB position in the 2027 class.
