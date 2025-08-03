Volunteer Country

2027 QB Jayce Johnson Commits to Texas A&M Over Tennessee Football

Jayce Johnson commits to the Aggies over the Tennessee Volunteers

Caleb Sisk

Jayce Johnson at a Rivals camp
Jayce Johnson at a Rivals camp / Dale Dowden (@Dale_Dowden)
In this story:

The Tennessee Volunteers have fallen short for one of their top 2027 targets. This time it is at the QB position, as the Vols were targeting Jayce Johnson, who committed to the Texas A&M Aggies on Sunday.

Johnson is inside the top three when it comes to QBs in the 2027 class, and he committed to the Aggies over four other programs. Those programs include the Tennessee Volunteers, South Carolina Gamecocks, the Mississippi State Bulldogs, and the Florida State Seminoles.

The Vols have already landed their 2026 QB and the No. 1 player in the nation Faizon Brandon, as they are hopeful to hit another home run at the QB position in the 2027 class.

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.

