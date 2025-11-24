Four Things to Know about Texas A&M's Lone Star Arch-Rival Texas Longhorns
Episode two of the reborn Lone Star Showdown kicks off Friday night when No. 3 Texas A&M travels 107 miles down TX-21 W to face the No. 16 Texas Longhorns.
The Aggies enter as 2.5-point favorites, looking to clinch an SEC Championship berth. Meanwhile, the Horns are fighting to keep their playoff dreams alive, needing a win and help across the country to solidify their case.
Mike Elko’s squad faces arguably the most talented roster it has seen all year. Here are four key things to know about Coach Sarkisian’s Longhorns:
Texas’ Elite Front Seven
Friday night will be a true clash of strengths when the A&M offensive line meets Texas’ defensive line. The Aggies have only given up 11 sacks all year, the best mark in the SEC. The Horns, meanwhile, have gotten to the quarterback 37 times, the third-best total in the FBS.
Collin Klein’s rushing offense is averaging nearly 200 yards per game, while Texas is allowing just 93 rushing yards per contest, third in the SEC.
Sophomore Colin Simmons anchors the defensive line, leading the team with 10 sacks, 12.5 tackles for loss, 12 pressures, and three forced fumbles. Only Cashius Howell has more sacks than Simmons in the SEC.
Behind him sits another All-American in Anthony Hill Jr. The former Aggie commit has stuffed the stat sheet with 70 tackles, four sacks, seven TFLs, two interceptions, and three forced fumbles. He missed the Arkansas game due to injury but is expected to play Friday night.
Add Ethan Burke, Trey Moore and Hero Kanu, who’ve combined for eight sacks and over 15 tackles for loss, and DC Pete Kwiatkowski’s front looks like one of the best in the country.
Steve Sarkisian’s RPO Trap Game
Texas has opened each of its last four games with the exact same call, a bubble screen to Ryan Wingo.
Against Mississippi State, it turned into a 60 yard gain on the very first snap. The following week versus Vanderbilt, the same play turned into a 75-yard house call.
So don’t be shocked if Steve Sarkisian dials it up again on the first play against A&M. And honestly, don’t be shocked if he shows the bubble screen look, then pumps and launches a deep shot to start the game with fireworks. To be fair, he’s been setting that trap for the past four games.
As for the rest of the game, expect Manning to lean heavily on the RPO system to neutralize A&M’s elite pass rush by getting the ball out quickly and using his legs.
Arch Manning in Rhythm
Speaking of Manning, he has finally found a rhythm and has put up impressive numbers since being labeled as “College Football’s First Flop”:
- 5-1 with top 10 wins over Oklahoma and Vanderbilt
- 1,612 passing yards
- 12 TDs vs 2 INT
- Passed for 300+ Yards, 3 TD Passes in Last 2 Games
- Coming off a 389 yard, 4 passing TD, 1 rushing TD, 1 receiving TD performance versus Arkansas
But Manning now faces the best defense he has seen since Ohio State. The Aggies rank 5th in the SEC in total defense (301.91 yards per game), 4th in passing defense (183.09 yards), 7th against the run (118.82 yards), and 9th in scoring defense (21.45 points per game). They’ve also piled up 39 sacks, the second-most in the entire FBS.
Manning will have his hands full against Elko’s defense.
DKR Home Field Advantage
Clinking wine glasses and charcuterie boards have become the stereotype surrounding DKR Stadium, but the results on the field tell a different story.
Despite the jokes, the Longhorns have been dominant inside the walls of DKR, losing just one home game in the last three years.
No. 3 A&M walks into Austin as a 2.5-point favorite. The last time a Top-5 team entered the Forty Acres? Last season, when No. 5 Georgia handed Texas its only home loss in the past three seasons.
Can Mike Elko and co. follow in Kirby Smart’s footsteps?