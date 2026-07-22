Georgia QB Gunner Stockton is a Big Fan of Marcel Reed

One Bulldogs quarterback mentioned his relationship with the Aggies quarterback, which goes back to the Manning Passing Academy.

Texas A&M's Marcel Reed was a roommate with the man under center for Georgia, Gunner Stockton. That’s where the two learned more about each other and got to share funny stories with each other as well.

For Stockton, one fond memory that stuck out to him was his outgoing personality, which radiates everywhere he goes. He praised how much he enjoyed getting to work and hang around with Reed on the field and off the field and how great of a person he was that not every person gets to be around.

“He’s a funny guy,” Stockton said. “He’s got a big personality, and just getting to see him off the field, on the field, everyone knows he’s a great player, but just seeing he truly is a great guy and somebody I’m rooting for. I have a lot of respect for him, and he's easy to talk to. If I called him right now, I feel like he’d answer to talk.”

Stockton & Reed

Georgia QB Gunner Stockton on Texas A&M QB Marcel Reed, who was Stockton’s roommate at the Manning Passing Academy: pic.twitter.com/krEEXcCX0k — 𝕋𝕣𝕒𝕧𝕚𝕤 𝕃. 𝔹𝕣𝕠𝕨𝕟 (@Travis_L_Brown) July 21, 2026

The duo have both played for their school for three seasons and have seen the ups and downs with their program. Both have seen the highs and experienced those lows but are ready to embrace a new season where they can compete and show off their skillset.

One of the many reasons the two were chosen to go to SEC Media Days was because of the leadership they bring to their team and how they have carried themselves. It is also obvious how much pride they have in suiting up, wearing the school's uniform.

From suiting up every Saturday for gameday, their numbers speak for themselves on why they have gotten to where they are now, and it is a reason why there are numerous fans and coaches waiting to see what they can do when they take the field.

Stockton's stats in 2025 were solid, registering 2,894 yards in the air with 24 touchdowns and five interceptions. As for Reed, he recorded 3,169 yards with 25 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

Neither has competed against each other yet, as neither school has been able to play each other at Kyle Field yet, but there is still a possibility down the line that they can once again meet up if everything goes the way for each program and punch a ticket to the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta, Georgia.

The 6-foot-1 senior from Tiger, Georgia, said at SEC Media Days that he was cheering on Reed and hoped he had a great season.

“He’s a great guy,” Stockton said. “I hope he has a great season.”

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