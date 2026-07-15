The Most Important Thing Marcel Reed Brings to Texas A&M's Offense is Clear

The 2025 season gave the Texas A&M Aggies a taste of success under head coach Mike Elko. The historic 11-1 regular season was the program’s best in over a decade and secured the program's first College Football Playoff appearance.

Yet, that sweet taste of success was soured by two consecutive season-ending losses to Texas and Miami, both of which exposed the biggest issue with returning quarterback Marcel Reed. It wasn’t arm strength or athletic ability; rather, it was a decision-making ceiling that saw Texas and Miami exploit on their way to wins.

Reed threw four interceptions and no touchdowns in his final two games of a season in which many were campaigning for him to be a Heisman Trophy candidate. It is the low point in an otherwise great season for the second-year starting quarterback, who the Aggies will now look to maximize under new offensive coordinator Holmon Wiggins.

What Reed Brings to Texas A&M’s Offense

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) looks on during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For all the mystery of what Wiggins’ offense will look like as a first-time play-caller, he’s already made it known what he wants his unit to excel at.

“We want to have a fast offense, and we’re going to try to push the ball down the field,” Wiggins said back in the spring.

The very next sentence was about the run game and how Texas A&M will want to set up its deep-passing game with the run. Sure, it may sound like a cliché, or just a given these days in modern college football.

Yet, that is where the important thing about what Reed brings to Texas A&M comes into play.

Not only will the Aggies’ running back room be important to setting up the passing game, but Reed will also help with that. It’s no secret that Reed’s biggest strength is his athleticism and legs that can be the ultimate X-factor in a game.

Reed finished last season as the Aggies’ second-leading rusher with 493 yards and six touchdowns, showing his ability to create plays on his own. However, Reed may not need to run for nearly 500 yards again for the A&M passing game to be successful.

Having Reed’s mere presence and threat of the quarterback run can and will put defenses in a bind. With Mario Craver and Isaiah Horton on the outside and Reed at quarterback, defenses will have to choose between playing a lighter box with two high safeties or a heavier one with only one safety.

As long as Reed makes the necessary improvements as a passer, his ability to run the football could mean an even bigger year for his wideouts.

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