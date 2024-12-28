HALFTIME: Texas A&M Aggies Tied with USC After Puzzling 1st Half Finish From Trojans
Down a number of NFL prospects, transfers and injured players, the Texas A&M Aggies hit the field in Las Vegas for the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl with a goal of earning some positive momentum heading into the offseason.
Luckily for them, they weren't the only team dealing with such issues, as the USC Trojans had the same hope, though through two quarters, it seems they're on course to get it.
Texas A&M is tied with USC, 7-7, at the half. Both offenses have found the end zone once — Marcel Reed found Noah Thomas for the Aggies and Jayden Maiava hit Ja'Kobi Lane for the Trojans — but between a pair of interceptions by Reed and a pair of late defensive penalties, the Aggies have only hurt themselves.
On third down, Texas A&M was poised to get the ball back with just under three minutes to play and a chance to take a lead, but instead, a pass interference call reset the downs for the Trojans. From there, the Aggies forced a punt, but ran into USC's punter to once again keep its offense on the field.
Michael Lantz couldn't connect from 39 yards to capitalize on the free possession for USC and the Aggies ran out the clock to end the first half. They're set to receive the ball to pick things up.
In the second half, a defensive struggle will likely continue to tell the story. USC has already notched two takeaways, but hasn't been able to capitalize, meanwhile, the Aggies haven't taken care of the ball on drives when they're able to take a lead.
Doesn't exactly tell the story of a riveting matchup, but 30 minutes remain. The Aggies just hope they won't have to subscribe to their performance "staying in Vegas."
