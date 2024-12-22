Texas A&M Aggies' Myles Garrett Reaches Major Career Milestone
If Cleveland Browns defensive end and Texas A&M Aggies legend Myles Garrett continues terrorizing opposing quarterbacks at the rate he's been doing it at, then Bruce Smith's all-time sack record (200) could be in jeopardy.
Garrett got to the halfway point of that record Sunday afternoon against the Cincinnati Bengals, taking down quarterback Joe Burrow for his milestone 100th-career sack.
"Flash" would become the first player to reach 100 sacks in a career before turning 29 years old and is the 45th player in NFL history to reach the triple-digit sack mark.
Garrett has been the bonafide leader of the Cleveland defense since they selected the Aggie edge rusher with the first overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.
Since then, Garrett has secured double-digit sacks in every season since 2018, with career highs of 16.0 sacks in both 2021 and 2022. In 2023, Garrett was gifted the AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award after racking up 14.0 sacks and forcing four fumbles. And in 2024, the Browns' superstar has picked up right where he left off, with 38 total tackles, 11.0 (now 12) sacks, and three fumbles forced.
Garrett joins fellow Aggie defenseman Von Miller in the 100-sack club, who is currently the NFL's active leader in sacks with 127.5.
It's no secret that Garrett is the face of the Cleveland Browns franchise, and it was only a matter of time until he reached this impressive milestone.
The real question is how many he will have when he decides to hang up the cleats for good?
