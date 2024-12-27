5-Star 2026 OT Sets Texas A&M Aggies Visit
The Texas A&M Aggies are recruiting the 2026 class extremely well thus far, holding the No. 4 ranked class behind only Oregon, USC and Tennessee.
That class currently holds seven four-star recruits, including four players in the top 150 recruits, per the On3 Industry Ranking.
Now, they appear to be in the running for one of the best players in the entire class, with five-star Georgetown Preparatory School (Baltimore, MD) offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho setting a visit to Aggieland next month.
“I will be at Texas A&M on Jan. 11,” Iheanacho told On3. “I have wanted to get to College Station for some time, so I am looking forward to it. It is a good school, a good program and that has been recruiting me hard, so I want to get out there... I hope to visit Oklahoma and Tennessee in January too. Maybe the weekends after I visit Texas A&M. Those are not set yet, but those are schools I am looking to visit for the first time soon.”
Iheanacho had already placed the Aggies inside of his top-16 finalists earlier this year, alongside Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Maryland, Miami, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Rutgers, Tennessee, USC and Virginia Tech.
He will hope to take a handful of other visits next month as well, including to Oklahoma and Tennessee, and trim down his list of contenders by at least half by summer time, per the interview with On3.
As it stands Iheanacho ranks as a consensus five-star recruit as is slated as the No. 2 overall player in the nation, and No. 2 offensive tackle behind only Nixa (MO) five-star Jackson Cantwell.
