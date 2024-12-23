Texas A&M Aggies Transfer DL Commits to SEC Program
The Texas A&M Aggies will see defensive end Malick Sylla again next season.
He will just be on the other sideline.
According to an announcement via his personal X account, Sylla has committed to the Mississippi State Bulldogs. He will have one year of eligibility remaining in Starkville.
Sylla is now the fourth Aggie to commit to another SEC program via the NCAA Transfer Portal, joining tight end Jaden Platt (Arkansas), defensive lineman Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy (South Carolina) and offensive lineman Kam Dewberry (Alabama). He is also the fifth player from the SEC to commit to the Bulldogs via the portal, as well as their 15th incoming player.
Sylla now leaves College Station after playing in 33 games over the last three seasons, including all 13 games last season. Sylla played in eight games this season, making six total tackles, three tackles for loss, and two sacks. He will end his career in Aggieland with 26 total tackles, six tackles for loss and four sacks.
Sylla was also a member of the famed 2022 Texas A&M recruiting class that broke records as the highest-rated class in history. That group boasted ten five-star recruits and 14 four-star recruits.
It also had arguably the best defensive line haul in recruiting history with five-stars Walter Nolen, Shemar Stewart, Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy, LT Overton and Anthony Lucas, and four-stars Enai White, Jaydon Scarlett and Sylla. Now, with Sylla officially signing with the Bulldogs, all of those linemen are officially gone.
The Aggies will host Sylla and the Bulldogs on Oct. 4 of next season at Kyle Field.
