Hall of Fame Coach Isn't Buying Mike Elko Rumors
Even with the Texas A&M Aggies at their highest point in over 30 years, there still manages to be some drama surrounding the program.
With numerous high-profile jobs opening across the country over the past few weeks, Aggies head coach Mike Elko has been the subject of various rumors linking him to those jobs. The most common link has been to Penn State, as Elko has numerous ties to the northeast and attended college at Penn University.
Considering the Aggies are the No. 3 team in the country and atop the SEC, many - including one of the greatest head coaches this century - aren't buying the idea that Elko is leaving any time soon.
Urban Meyer on Mike Elko Rumors: 'That's Not Happening'
During an appearance on "The Triple Option" podcast, Hall of Fame head coach Urban Meyer adamantly claimed that Elko would stay with the Aggies despite all the rumors.
"I got a lot of respect for Mike Elko and that Texas A&M team," Meyer said.
“Man, I wonder if some of these big job openings are going to come knocking on Elko’s door,” host Rob Stone asked. Perhaps the only bigger jobs, depending upon who you ask, would be Penn State, LSU and Florida. But A&M has a heavy investment in football and is rolling right now.
“But he’s at a big job," Meyer said. "That’s not happening.”
Elko, who is 16-5 with the Aggies and 8-0 this season, has flatly denied any rumors of his departure. He did so not only at a press conference last week, but once again on the "Bussin' With The Boys" podcast on Monday.
“Yeah, I had a really other famous quote that came out like a week and a half ago that was on social media about my thoughts on these other jobs and it being a waste of brain space,” Elko said. “I think, no different than we talk to our players. I think it’s really important to focus on what’s in front of you. We have a lot of confidence in what we’re doing here at Texas A&M, what this place can be. And, I just don’t think those conversations are things that are important at all during the season.”
Elko may not have been the flashiest hire, but he has proven to be an excellent fit for the Aggies. After the firing of Jimbo Fisher, whom Elko served as the defensive coordinator under from 2018-21, he has brought the Aggies back to the top of the college football world, and he seems perfectly at home in College Station.