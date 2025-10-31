Mike Elko Closing in Quickly on Jimbo Fisher in Key Statistic
To say that Texas A&M football has done a complete 180º in a very short time would be quite the understatement. Ranked third in the country and sitting at first in the Southeastern Conference, the Aggies are positioned to have a spectacular November to close out the 2025 regular season.
There have been many decisive moments in the Maroon and White's eight-game winning streak, with a certain attribute being common throughout: the ability to win on the road. From an upset win over then-No. 8 Notre Dame, to key SEC victories over Arkansas and LSU, the Aggies have taken care of business outside the confines of Kyle Field.
With that said, head coach Mike Elko is being an efficient machine down in Aggieland, with road success playing a major role in its ability to stay afloat in the SEC Championship race. And now, he is doing very quickly what former head coach Jimbo Fisher was unable to do, and that's win anywhere. Through six seasons, Fisher won just seven true road wins. Elko, however, already has five.
Anytime, Anywhere, Anyone
During Fisher's tenure as A&M's head coach, the Aggies struggled to be effective road contenders in any capacity. In his final two seasons calling the shots in College Station, Fisher failed to win a single road game, apart from two neutral cite games against Arkansas.
Elko, however, has flipped the team on its head in the best possible way. The road losing streak was snapped in quarterback Marcel Reed's first college start a year ago against Florida, where the Aggies battled rain and Gators alike to emerge victorious in the Swamp.
The Aggies then travelled to Mississippi State to beat the Bulldogs in Starkville, and Elko's wins over Notre Dame, Arkansas and LSU put his total up to five to prove A&M has what it takes to go into any environment and take care of business.
It's also worth mentioning that Elko's squad too was victorious in the last neutral site game versus the Razorbacks before the competition was moved back on campus.
With two more road games ahead and at last one bowl game in the future, Elko's Aggies have the abilty to change the narrative even further and prove to the college football world that the Maroon and White will not back down from any contest, no matter what dirt the football is planted in nor what crowd welcomes them in the surronding area.