Heisman-Winning QB Says to 'Keep an Eye On' Texas A&M's Marcel Reed

Could Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed have some hardware in his future?

Sep 13, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) looks to make a pass during the first half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images
Sep 13, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) looks to make a pass during the first half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images / Michael Caterina-Imagn Images
If all the takes about Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed being a poor passer didn't look foolish before, they certainly do now.

Reed - a redshirt sophomore from Nashville, Tenn. - has looked like one of the best quarterbacks in college football to start the season. Through three games, he's thrown for 869 yards and nine touchdowns with only one interception (plus 142 yards and a touchdown on the ground). He also threw for 360 yards and two touchdowns in an impressive road win over Notre Dame, which basically catapulted into mainstream stardom.

Since that game, Reed has even garnered some attention as a potential Heisman Trophy candidate, and one quarterback who previously won the award is buying in.

Matt Leinart Names Marcel Reed as Prime Heisman Candidate

Matt Leinart
May 24, 2022; Santa Ana, California USA; Heisman Trophy winner Matt Leinart of Southern California (2004) speaks during the Mater Dei High Heisman Homecoming ceremony at the Meruelo Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

During Saturdays edition of Fox's "Big Noon Kickoff," Matt Leinart, who won the Heisman Trophy while leading USC to a national championship in 2004, identified Reed as a quarterback to watch in the Heisman Trophy race. He added that the Heisman race was "turned upside down" with the injury Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer suffered.

“This race is completely turned upside down because of that injury,” Leinart said. “I think you can throw four or five guys out there. Just one name to keep an eye on is Marcel Reed, the quarterback out of Texas A&M. Obviously had a moment last week against your Notre Dame Fighting Irish, leading them to that victory, that touchdown pass, averaging 337 total yards per game, 10 touchdowns, only one interception, truly a dynamic, dual track quarterback that has improved stuff here.

“You know, it’s all about opportunity, right? You still have an opportunity against Auburn, LSU, you have Texas and that SEC schedule. So just a name to keep an eye on.”

The Aggies needed Reed to develop as a passer this season if they wanted to get where they want, and he certainly has. Of course, it helps that he has more than one viable wide receiver to throw to, with newcomers Mario Craver and KC Concepcion both shining early on, but he's come a long way himself.

For Aggies head coach Mike Elko, seeing Reed dispel all the negative narratives about him is a joy to see.

“That narrative was never right. There was that narrative was one of the most unfair narratives that had ever been created,” Elko said earlier this month. “He completed over 60% of his passes. His touchdown to interception rate was elite. But for some reason, because he came in in the LSU game, and that was what everyone saw (was him running).”

Jon is a lead writer for Baltimore Ravens On SI and contributes to other sites around the network as well. The Tampa native previously worked with sites such as ClutchPoints and GiveMeSport and earned his journalism degree at the University of Central Florida.

