Marcel Reed Expresses Honest Feelings After Texas A&M's Loss to Texas
All good things come to an end.
For Texas A&M, it can relate to that quote as it suffered one of the most heartbreaking losses in recent memory in the final week of the regular season, with a chance to punch a ticket to the SEC Championship Game, have a shot of securing a top-four seed in the college football playoffs race, and maintain a perfect record.
Sophomore quarterback Marcel Reed took responsibility after the loss to the Texas Longhorns after a two-interception game that likely took him out of the conversation to have a shot to travel to New York City for the ceremony. Even though it wasn’t the outcome he was looking for, there were negative takeaways he made remarks about after his uncharacteristic evening.
“We weren't able to really get things going,” Reed said. “We just weren't able to get first downs when we needed to. They had a better game plan in the second half than us, and we couldn't get stuff going. When we needed to try to have a momentum shift, we couldn't find it.”
"Sometimes Things Don’t Work Out Your Way”
Not every trip is going to be everything anyone expects. For Reed, releasing the ball from his hands didn’t necessarily go as he thought it would after making two interception mistakes, explaining what happened in those sequences.
“It’s hard to say what I necessarily saw,” Reed said.” We’re really trying to push the ball down the field at that part of the game because we’re down two scores. We were in a two-minute operation with six left on the clock. So, I’m trying to get the ball down there so we can get a field goal and try to get the ball back with an onside and go get a touchdown so we can tie the game up. Sometimes things don’t work out your way.”
Going against the Texas defense shouldn't have been the most challenging task entering the game. Coach Steve Sarkisian’s defense was sixth in the SEC, giving up 20 points per game, and A&M fell short of that, with Reed crediting what he faced.
“They play really good defense, and they decided they wanted to drop about seven to eight guys all game and take away our deep threats,” Reed said. “So, good coaching by them and they did a really good job at what they were coached this week.”
Reed’s final numbers were 20 of 32 for 180 yards, which was one of his worst four-quarter outings and took a hit to his Heisman Trophy candidacy, though he admitted he isn't concerned about the prestigious award.
“I don’t know, and I don’t care,” Reed said. “I’m just trying to win a national championship. Whatever they want to say about it, they can say about it. I’m trying to play for a national championship right now.”
Positive Mindset
Lots to go.
“There’s still a lot in front of us,” Reed said. “We got a lot to work for. We can’t hold our heads down, and we got to get prepared for what’s next.”
That’s the mentality a winner needs to have, and it’s what A&M has in its leader of the locker room. Even though the Longhorns spoiled the Aggies' perfect regular season, Reed knows there is still plenty of football left to play, given the achievements this season.
“There’s a lot right now to be proud of,” Reed said. “We’ve put up a 11 win regular season for the first time this century I’m pretty sure. There’s still a lot to work for. We have an opportunity to have a playoff game potentially at home in front of our fans. We’re going to have to win out now, so I think this team is capable of it, and I think we believe that we can make it to the national championship, so we’re just gonna have to put our heads down and grind.”
Mike Elko & Co. learn Sunday, Dec. 7, where the College Football Playoff Committee decides to place the Aggies in the 12 slots.