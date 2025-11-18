Here's How to Watch No. 3 Texas A&M vs. Samford
After one of the more improbable comebacks in college football history, the Texas A&M Aggies are 10-0 on the season, and in position not only for the SEC Championship, but to get a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff.
After a grueling conference schedule that they navigated flawlessly, remaining unbeaten on the season, they will host the Samford Bulldogs for their final non-conference game of the season. The Aggies get a much-needed tune-up game before preparing to take on their biggest rivals, the Texas Longhorns.
Here's how to watch the Aggies' final non-conference game of the regular season:
How to Watch the Texas A&M Aggies vs. Samford Bulldogs
- Who: Texas A&M Aggies 10-0 (7-0 in SEC) vs. Samford Bulldogs 1-10 (1-7 in Southern)
- What: Fourth and final non-conference game of the season for the Aggies
- When: Saturday, November 22 at 11 a.m. CT
- Where: Kyle Field (College Station, Texas)
- TV/Streaming: SEC Network
- Radio: 1620 AM/ 94.5 FM, TAMU Sports Network
- Radio Announcers: Andrew Monaco (play-by-play), Dave Elmendorf (analyst), Will Johnson (sideline reporter)
- Last Season: The Aggies would finish 8-5 last season and end on a three-game losing streak, and would miss out on an SEC Championship appearance, despite a promising start. The Bulldogs would finish 4-7, including 3-4 in conference play.
- Series History: This will be the first ever meeting between the Aggies and Bulldogs
Meet the Coaches
- Scot Sloan, Samford: Sloan is the interim head coach after firing Chris Hatcher just one week ago. The trip to College Station will mark just his second game as head coach of the Bulldogs this season. This is his first year on staff, beginning the season as the defensive coordinator, after departing from App State, where he held the same role. He was a defensive back with the Clemson Tigers from 1989 to 1991.
- Mike Elko, Texas A&M: Elko is in his second season as the head coach in College Station and has amassed a 18-5 record since his arrival. Taking over after the firing of Jimbo Fisher, he encountered immediate success last season before fizzling out, and now has already matched their win total with four games remaining. Elko played safety for the Penn Quakers from 1995 to 1998.
What to Know About Samford
This is the season finale for the Bulldogs, as the FCS season ends one week sooner than it does for their FBS counterparts, and for the Bulldogs, the off-season can't get here soon enough for them. Despite a disappointing season last year, which saw them go below .500, they have only one win to their name this season.
The Bulldogs' offense is last in the Southern Conference in scoring and rushing yards per game, averaging 15.9 points per game and 72.6 rushing yards per game. The passing attack, largely a product of their record, is third in the conference at 287.2 yards.
This is the final non-conference game for the Aggies, and the Bulldogs will receive a payment of $550,000 for their trip to College Station.