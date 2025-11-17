Texas A&M PFF Grades, Snap Counts From Win vs. South Carolina
The Texas A&M Aggies are officially 10-0.
After falling down 30-3 at halftime to the South Carolina Gamecocks, the Fightin’ Texas Aggies are undefeated with double digit wins for the first time in nearly 30 years. In a game that saw both the highest of highs and the lowest of lows, the Aggies deserved that one.
After the Aggies accomplished the unthinkable, this is how PFF graded the Texas A&M players for their performances.
How PFF Graded the Texas A&M Offense
Wide receiver Izaiah Williams was an unexpected hero in the Aggies‘ win over the Gamecocks. On just 10 snaps, he made his impression on the game and was one of the main contributors to the victory efforts. Williams recorded an 89.2 pass offense grade and a 59.8 run block grade. He recorded three receptions for 50 yards and a touchdown in the win.
Here are the snap counts and PFF grades for the Aggies' offense:
- WR Izaiah Williams, 10 snaps, 91.0 (overall grade)
- WR KC Concepcion, 64 snaps, 76.5
- C Trey Zuhn III, 74 snaps, 74.1
- QB Marcel Reed, 74 snaps, 70.0
- HB EJ Smith, 21 snaps, 67.5
- TE Nate Boerkircher, 39 snaps, 67.4
- RG Mark Nabou Jr., 74 snaps, 67.2
- HB Rueben Owens II, 45 snaps, 66.0
- WR Ashton Bethel-Roman, 59 snaps, 64.6
- RG Ar’maj Reed-Adams, 59 snaps, 62.4
- LT Reuben Fatheree II, 15 snaps, 62.1
- TE Micah Riley, five snaps, 60.4
- LG Chase Bisontis, 74 snaps, 60.1
- RT Robert Bourdon, one snap, 60.0
- WR Terry Bussey, 46 snaps, 52.5
- HB Jamarion Morrow, 10 snaps, 51.3
- RT Dametrious Crownover, 74 snaps, 49.9
- WR Mario Craver, 19 snaps, 47.8
- TE Theo Melin Ohrstrom, 43 snaps, 47.6
- TE Amari Niblack, eight snaps, 45.2
How PFF Graded the Texas A&M Defense
After getting torched in the first half, the Texas A&M defense turned it around in the second half, allowing zero points and stonewalling South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers and the Gamecocks offense.
A major component of the turnaround was cornerback Dezz ricks, who recorded a 70.6 run defense grade, a 77.1 tackling grade and a 78.1 coverage grade. Ricks recorded two tackles, two pass breakups and allowed just three catches for 33 yards.
Here are the snap counts and PFF grades for the Aggies' defense:
- CB Dezz Ricks, 67 snaps, 79.0 (overall grade)
- DE T.J. Searcy, 33 snaps, 77.3
- DT DJ Hicks, 31 snaps, 75.1
- CB Jordan Shaw, 17 snaps, 73.5
- DE Dayon Hayes, 36 snaps, 72.6
- MLB Taurean York, 69 snaps, 72.5
- OLB Rylan Kennedy, 16 snaps, 72.3
- OLB Marco Jones, 10 snaps, 69.2
- SS Marcus Ratcliffe, 69 snaps, 67.1
- OLB Cashius Howell, 60 snaps, 66.7
- SS Dalton Brooks, 69 snaps, 66.0
- DT Tyler Onyedim, 44 snaps, 63.9
- DT Albert Regis, 45 snaps, 63.3
- MLB Noah Mikhail, three snaps, 62.2
- CB Tyreek Chappell, 55 snaps, 61.7
- MLB Daymion Sanford, 57 snaps, 61.3
- CB Julio Humphrey, two snaps, 60.0
- CB Will Lee III, 69 snaps, 69.6
- DT Dealyn Evans, seven snaps, 40.7