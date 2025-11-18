Texas A&M Looks To Cap Off a Perfect Home Stand in the 2025 Season
We all know about that one game that still remains on the Texas A&M Aggies' schedule in the 2025 season, but before we get to the state capital, there is still one more game to be played, a non-conference matchup against the Samford Bulldogs.
Record-wise, the two teams really couldn't be much opposite of each other, but the game is on the schedule and it must be played.
Texas A&M is 10-0 and gearing up for a run in the College Football Playoff, while Samford has likely been mapping out their 2026 game plan for quite some time now.
Aggies vs. Bulldogs (Again)
Texas A&M welcomes yet another Bulldog team to Kyle Field and while many wish that the Georgia Bulldogs would pay a visit to College Station, the Maroon and White already hold claim to one Bulldog team at Kyle Field, defeating Mississippi State back on October 4.
The Aggies have not tasted defeat at Kyle Field this season, nor have they lost a game in this season, and with a win on Saturday, A&M could go undefeated in front of the 12th Man for the first time since the 2020 season, and for the first time in a full season since 1999, R.C. Slocum's 11th season at the helm.
That being said, A&M was close to suffering that first loss last weekend against the South Carolina Gamecocks, being faced with a massive 30-3 deficit at the end of the first half of play.
Sloppy defense, two missed field goals by Randy Bond, and two interceptions by Marcel Reed seemed to doom the Aggies early; the team needed the largest comeback in school history to take the win.
And as the second half transpired, the impossible became reality after four straight drives ended in touchdowns to begin the second half of play and a shutout by the defense resulted in a 31-30 win for Mike Elko's squad
The win was number 10 on the year for the Ags, achieving their first double-digit win season since Johnny Manziel's Heisman Trophy-winning campaign in 2012.
The Samford Bulldogs, however, would likely prefer for this season to go ahead and get over with, suffering with a 1-10 record on the year, that lone win coming against the Virginia Military Institute on October 18.
Following their 38-14 loss to the East Tennessee State Buccaneers on November 8, the Bulldogs parted ways with head coach Chris Hatcher, who was in the midst of his 11th season with the team.
The Aggies and Bulldogs kick off from Kyle Field Saturday morning at 11:00 AM.