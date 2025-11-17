Texas A&M A Top Contender to Land This Top SEC Transfer
While the season is still ongoing for the Texas A&M Aggies, who are 10-0 and in the driver's seat for the SEC championship, they will hope to be playing for a long time this winter, given their high expectations for the season.
That hasn't stopped players from other teams, including the Tennessee Volunteers, from entering the transfer portal early, hoping to have extra time to find a perfect landing spot before the transfer portal opens at the beginning of next year.
Boo Carter, the former Volunteer, has announced his plans to enter the transfer portal, and now the Aggies have been included as a place of interest, according to Steve Wiltfong of On3.
Dynamic Defender
Carter ran a tumultuous tenure after his first season with the Volunteers, where he made the SEC All-Freshman team last season after finishing sixth on the team in tackles with 38 on the season, while also logging 28 of them for solo tackles. He also proved to be a dynamic punt returner, pacing the conference in punt return yards with 16.5 per attempt.
This season, though, it went sideways before the year began. He reportedly missed workouts this summer and had to work his way back into the trust of the coaching staff. Still, though, he played in nine games, finishing with one sack, 25 tackles, three forced fumbles, and three pass-breakups. He also continued to show his ability as a punt returner, averaging 13.1 yards per return on 11 punt returns for 145 yards.
“At the end of the day, there’s a standard you’ve got to meet to be in that locker room, and so he was not out on the field with us,” Heupel said about Carter after their game against New Mexico State. “That’ll be my last response to anything related to that for right now.”
Now, though, Carter will be looking for a fresh start, and the Aggies could be the landing spot for him. Other potential landing spots that interest the defensive back are Texas Tech, Nebraska, Miami, Louisville, Kentucky, and Texas A&M.
"The source added he’s expecting mutual interest from those programs," Wilfong continued. "And that Carter would take a visit or two ahead of making a decision on his next destination."
With a new transfer portal period, decisions for commitments and departures will be from Jan. 2-16, meaning for the Aggies, if everything goes right, they could still be playing football while dealing with players leaving and joining.