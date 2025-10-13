Here's Where The Aggies Stand In The Playoff Race Midway Through The Season
After six weeks of Texas A&M football, the talk about the postseason comes into play as to where the Aggies will land in a bowl game or even the College Football Playoff. With the Aggies sitting at 6-0, including three Southeastern Conference wins, many outlets believe that this A&M team is the real deal.
With the CFP extending to 12 teams last season after it only showcased the top four teams for many years before, it gives teams a chance to fight and secure a spot in the bracket. With the Aggies being one of the front-runners in the SEC thus far, they could even get a bye as the SEC champion.
After Week 6, here is where three major news outlets believe the Aggies could fall in the postseason as they race for a National Championship.
CBS Sports
CBS Sports currently favors Alabama as the SEC champion after they have bounced back from a season-opening loss against Florida State. Since then, the Tide has won five straight games, including statement wins over then-No. 4 Georgia, then-No. 16 Vanderbilt, and then-No. 14 Missouri.
After six wins in six games for A&M, CBS has the Aggies as the eighth seed in the CFP, since they have to go on the road to play two currently Top 25-ranked teams at LSU and Missouri. If the Aggies do secure the eighth seed, they will play in front of the 12th Man at Kyle Field for the first round of the playoff.
ESPN
According to ESPN, they have the Aggies as the overall fourth team in the CFP, meaning the Aggies would get a bye as they would be the SEC champions. Texas A&M and Ole Miss are the last two undefeated teams in the conference, as they both make a case for the SEC champion.
ESPN states that the Aggies entered Saturday ranked No. 1 in ESPN's Strength of Record metric-- above the two top two teams in the AP Poll in Ohio State and Miami.
On3
Alike CBS, On3 has the Aggies has the eighth seed in the CFP, facing off against USC in the first round that would take place in College Station, TX. So far this season, the Aggies have been perfect at home as they have posted a 5-0 record, with their other win being on the road at Notre Dame.
With this, the Aggies are about to head on the road for three straight SEC games against Arkansas, LSU and Missouri, all tough environments to play in.