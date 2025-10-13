Previewing the Texas A&M Aggies Road Tilt vs. the Arkansas Razorbacks
The 6-0 Texas A&M football team heads to Fayetteville to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks for its fourth consecutive Southeastern Conference matchup this season. After playing in front of the 12th Man for three straight weeks, the Aggies hit the road on Saturday, October 18, for a matchup against the Razorbacks.
For the past 11 games against Arkansas, minus the 2020 season, the Southwest Classic has been played in Arlington, Texas, yet this is the first season away from the netural site since 2020, and before that 2013.
While the Aggies sit at 6-0 for the first time since 2016, the Razorbacks have been on the struggle bus as they are 2-4, losing their last four matchups against Ole Miss, Memphis, Notre Dame and Tennessee.
What Does Arkansas Have In Store For The Aggies?
Dating back to 1927, the Aggies and Razorbacks have an all-time record of 41-36-3- in favor of Arkansas, yet the Aggies are currently on a three-game winning streak. Since the Aggies haven't played in Fayetteville since 2013, it is hard to tell just how they will react on the road against an SEC foe.
Since joining the SEC in 2012, the Aggies hold a 12-1 record over the Razorbacks, with the only loss coming in 2021, where the Razorbacks came away with a 20-10 win over Texas A&M. With the Razorbacks having a lot to prove this game against the Aggies, it is almost a must win for the Razorbacks, or they move to 2-5 on the season.
Arkansas began the season 2-0 with home victories against Alabama A&M and Arkansas State, where the Razorbacks were able to score 50+ points in both matchups. Yet once Week 3 rolled around and the schedule got tough, it seemed like Arkansas could not get out of its own way.
Three out of their last four losses came down to six points or less as the Razorbacks were able to hang with Ole Miss, Memphis and Tennessee on the road. The one loss that got head coach Sam Pittman fired came at home against Notre Dame, where the Fighting Irish ran straight through the Razorbacks' defense as they posted 56 points.
In the Razorbacks' most recent loss against Tennessee, they were able to start off on a strong foot as they once led the Volunteers 17-10 in the second quarter, yet after 24 unanswered points from Tennessee and the game clock expiring, the Razorbacks ran out of time to complete the comeback.
The Aggies open as a 7.5-point favorite against the Razorbacks, as Texas A&M hits the road for its first SEC road game this season.