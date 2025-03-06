Houston Texans Trade for Former Texas A&M Aggies WR
Former Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Christian Kirk will be staying in the AFC South after all, just not with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Jaguars are trading Kirk to the Houston Texans for a 2026 seventh-round pick. Jacksonville was expected to release Kirk but will now won't be losing him for nothing.
Kirk, 28, just wrapped up his third season with the Jaguars. He began his NFL career in 2018 with the Arizona Cardinals, who selected him in the second round. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent next offseason with his four-year, $72 million deal coming to an end.
Despite only playing three collegiate seasons, Kirk still sits at second on A&M's all-time receptions list with 234 grabs and is third in program history in career receiving yards (2,856) and touchdowns (26). He also had seven return touchdowns during his time in College Station.
During his three seasons with the Jaguars, Kirk started 36 of 37 games while tallying 168 catches for 2,274 yards and 12 touchdowns. This past season, he played in just eight games before suffering a season-ending broken collarbone in Week 8 against the Green Bay Packers. He finished the year with 27 catches for 379 yards and just one touchdown.
The Texans were hit with some major injures at wide receiver in 2024, losing both Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell to season-ending knee injuries. The addition of Kirk will help address the receiving corps depth next season behind breakout star Nico Collins.
If Kirk has a productive year, Houston could potentially look to sign him to a new deal next offseason.
