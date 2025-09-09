How Each Texas A&M Defensive Position Group Graded Out in Win vs Utah State
Shaking out the rust has been the story for Texas A&M football's first two games on defense, though the 44-22 win over Utah State flashed some good signs that the Maroon and White defense is ready to turn the page heading into a road test against Notre Dame.
After suffering at the hands of UTSA's running game to open up the season, head coach Mike Elko made it clear that the team would be hammering out the kinks on the defense in order to create a stronger unit down the stretch.
Between a one-man wrecking crew and rebounding performance containing the run, the defense flexed its muscle to complement quarterback Marcel Reed but where do they rank after last Saturday's victory? It's time to jump on in.
Defensive Line/Edges: A
After surrendering 203 yards on the ground to UTSA a week ago, the defensive line swore to right its wrongs heading into Week 2. The Aggies did just that, allowing just 78 yards on the ground while they limited big plays and kept Utah State nearly one-dimensional.
Additionally, the Maroon and White had themselves a one-man wrecking crew in defensive lineman Cashius Howell, who earned SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week honors after sacking quarterback Bryson Barnes on three consecutive plays, the first time any defensive player has done so since at least 2015.
The rest of the A&M defensive line added two more sacks and a forced fumble recovery, signifying its resolve to change for the better of the Aggies' season.
Linebackers: A
A dynamic duo who lived up to their preseason expectations has been none other than the tackling-terror linebackers Taurean York and Scooby Williams. The two have commanded the field as generals on defense while putting themselves and other defenders in position to make plays.
A combined eight tackles and one and a half tackles for loss, including a sack, set the tone for the rest of the defense as York and Williams kept their cool throughout the game and never let the Utah State offense get comfortable or in a groove.
Defensive Backs: B-
While the running defense was able to strengthen its resolve against Utah State, the secondary had a little bit of a harder time containing its opponent compared to others. The defensive back room conceded three touchdowns, including a breakdown in coverage on fourth-and-goal that nearly tied the game in the first half.
Chunk plays were eliminated for the most part down the stretch of the game, though players like defensive back Will Lee III will have to sharpen their skill set to contain the receiver corps they will encounter in the Fighting Irish.
All in all, however, the secondary held the opposing quarterback to under 200 yards passing for the second straight game and will look to keep its foot on the gas to seize victory in one of the country's toughest environments next week.