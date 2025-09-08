How Each Texas A&M Offensive Position Group Graded Out vs. Utah State
The start of Texas A&M football's 2025 season has been a rousing success, as quarterback Marcel Reed has developed his passing game and looks to make a statement as one of the Southeastern Conference's top signal callers.
The running game came alive a bit more after being relatively silent in the victory over UTSA and while the offensive line had some scrambling amid injury, kept the yards churning on the ground and through the air.
With that said, who shined the most in A&M's 44-22 win and where do they grade out after seizing their second victory of the season? Let's dive right in.
Quarterbacks: A-
Another fantastic four-touchdown day for Reed almost left a sour taste when the prolific dual threat quarterback was left injured on the field in the late minutes of the third quarter. Luckily for A&M, Reed was able to get up under his own power and is expected to play against Notre Dame this weekend.
When Reed was commanding the offense, he remained poised and stood tall in the pocket, racking up three touchdown passes including a 34-yard dime to wide receiver Terry Bussey in stride. He added another score on the ground and looked unstoppable despite a few miscues.
Following Reed's injury, redshirt freshman QB Miles O'Neill took his place through the quarter and some change, where his only blemish was an interception thrown when he was hit in the process. The New Jersey native would atone for his unintentional mistake the subsequent drive, nailing a 72-yard bomb to Mississippi State transfer wide receiver Mario Craver for a touchdown and the delight of 100,026 onlookers.
Running Backs: B
A lackluster performance in the season opener against UTSA had fans wondering where the run game had gone after having so much expectation tied into it all offseason. Against Utah State, however, the running back room came alive once again.
The stable of rushers produced 183 yards on the ground and contributed a touchdown thanks to the legs of running back Le'Veon Moss, while new faces to the program such as running back Jamarion Morrow got their chance to show what their made of to the Aggie faithful.
Wide Receivers: A+
With head coach Mike Elko's offseason plan to make Reed a more dynamic passer, such a task required bringing in some transfers to fit the young quarterback's style of play. The coaching staff knew who they were bringing in, however, their production thus far has been astronomical.
Craver had himself his second 100-yard receiving performance in as many games, while NC State transfer wide receiver KC Concepcion has continued his touchdown tear by bringing his total to four after 2 more touchdown receptions.
Bussey, who has already been on the team going into his second year, caught his first touchdown pass courtesy of Reed and the three receivers look to be a three-headed monster heading into South Bend, Indiana.
Tight Ends: A
A quarterback's best friend and security blanket, Reed has been able to count on his tight end Theo Melin Öhrström to get effective blocks and on occasion, snag a first down grab.
The big Swedish tight end was targeted just twice, hauling in both passes for 16 yards and blocking effectively alongside the rest of the tight end room.
Offensive Line: B+
Getting the rushing yards churning is a two-unit job for the running back room and the offensive line, where the latter performed admirably despite a few blunders. The "Maroon Goons" helped create 235 yards on the ground as the Aggies' rushers looked back to their 2024 form.
Surrendering five tackles for loss including two sacks was the only blemish to great outing for one of the best returning units in the country as it paved the way for a comfortable lead throughout the whole contest.