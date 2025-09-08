All Aggies

How Each Texas A&M Offensive Position Group Graded Out vs. Utah State

Another batch of fireworks on offense carried the Texas A&M Aggies over Utah State as the running game got some of its footing back and the passing attack continued to dominate through the air.

Noah Ruiz

Sep 6, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) and Texas A&M Aggies running back Le'Veon Moss (8) celebrate after a touchdown during the second quarter against the Utah State Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Sean Thomas-Imagn Images
Sep 6, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) and Texas A&M Aggies running back Le'Veon Moss (8) celebrate after a touchdown during the second quarter against the Utah State Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Sean Thomas-Imagn Images / Sean Thomas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The start of Texas A&M football's 2025 season has been a rousing success, as quarterback Marcel Reed has developed his passing game and looks to make a statement as one of the Southeastern Conference's top signal callers.

The running game came alive a bit more after being relatively silent in the victory over UTSA and while the offensive line had some scrambling amid injury, kept the yards churning on the ground and through the air.

With that said, who shined the most in A&M's 44-22 win and where do they grade out after seizing their second victory of the season? Let's dive right in.

Quarterbacks: A-

Nov 16, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Miles O'Neill (16).
Nov 16, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Miles O'Neill (16) looks to throw the ball during the fourth quarter against the New Mexico State Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Another fantastic four-touchdown day for Reed almost left a sour taste when the prolific dual threat quarterback was left injured on the field in the late minutes of the third quarter. Luckily for A&M, Reed was able to get up under his own power and is expected to play against Notre Dame this weekend.

When Reed was commanding the offense, he remained poised and stood tall in the pocket, racking up three touchdown passes including a 34-yard dime to wide receiver Terry Bussey in stride. He added another score on the ground and looked unstoppable despite a few miscues.

Following Reed's injury, redshirt freshman QB Miles O'Neill took his place through the quarter and some change, where his only blemish was an interception thrown when he was hit in the process. The New Jersey native would atone for his unintentional mistake the subsequent drive, nailing a 72-yard bomb to Mississippi State transfer wide receiver Mario Craver for a touchdown and the delight of 100,026 onlookers.

Running Backs: B

Melrose’s Jamarion Morrow looks up after signing to play football at Texas A&M.
Melrose’s Jamarion Morrow looks up after signing to play football at Texas A&M while surrounded by his brother Jeremiah Morrow, 12, mother Crystal Morrow, and father Jarrett Morrow at Melrose High School in Memphis, Tenn., on Wednesday, December 4, 2024. / Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A lackluster performance in the season opener against UTSA had fans wondering where the run game had gone after having so much expectation tied into it all offseason. Against Utah State, however, the running back room came alive once again.

The stable of rushers produced 183 yards on the ground and contributed a touchdown thanks to the legs of running back Le'Veon Moss, while new faces to the program such as running back Jamarion Morrow got their chance to show what their made of to the Aggie faithful.

Wide Receivers: A+

Sep 6, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Utah State Aggies attempts to tackle Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver.
Sep 6, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Utah State Aggies linebacker John Miller (20) tackles Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver (1) during the second quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Sean Thomas-Imagn Images / Sean Thomas-Imagn Images

With head coach Mike Elko's offseason plan to make Reed a more dynamic passer, such a task required bringing in some transfers to fit the young quarterback's style of play. The coaching staff knew who they were bringing in, however, their production thus far has been astronomical.

Craver had himself his second 100-yard receiving performance in as many games, while NC State transfer wide receiver KC Concepcion has continued his touchdown tear by bringing his total to four after 2 more touchdown receptions.

Bussey, who has already been on the team going into his second year, caught his first touchdown pass courtesy of Reed and the three receivers look to be a three-headed monster heading into South Bend, Indiana.

Tight Ends: A

Sep 6, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies tight end Theo Melin Öhrström (17) breaks a tackle.
Sep 6, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies tight end Theo Melin Öhrström (17) breaks a tackle during the first quarter against the Utah State Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Sean Thomas-Imagn Images / Sean Thomas-Imagn Images

A quarterback's best friend and security blanket, Reed has been able to count on his tight end Theo Melin Öhrström to get effective blocks and on occasion, snag a first down grab.

The big Swedish tight end was targeted just twice, hauling in both passes for 16 yards and blocking effectively alongside the rest of the tight end room.

Offensive Line: B+

Sep 6, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receivers and guard Ar'maj Reed-Adams celebrate a touchdown.
Sep 6, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion (7), Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver (1), and Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Ar'maj Reed-Adams (55) celebrate after a touchdown during the second quarter against the Utah State Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Sean Thomas-Imagn Images / Sean Thomas-Imagn Images

Getting the rushing yards churning is a two-unit job for the running back room and the offensive line, where the latter performed admirably despite a few blunders. The "Maroon Goons" helped create 235 yards on the ground as the Aggies' rushers looked back to their 2024 form.

Surrendering five tackles for loss including two sacks was the only blemish to great outing for one of the best returning units in the country as it paved the way for a comfortable lead throughout the whole contest.

manual

Published
Noah Ruiz
NOAH RUIZ

Noah Ruiz is a journalist for Texas A&M Aggies on SI from New Braunfels, Texas. He is a senior sport management major with minors in business and Spanish at Texas A&M, where his lifelong passion for A&M football has been taken to new heights. He is also a writer for A&M’s student newspaper, The Battalion, where he has experience covering football, baseball, men’s and women’s basketball and soccer.

Home/Football