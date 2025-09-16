How Each Texas A&M Offensive Position Group Graded Out vs. Notre Dame
So many times, Texas A&M football has been on the business end of instant classic matchups. Whether it be in an electric rally falling short in the end or a flat-out beatdown, the recent past has not looked kindly on the Aggies...until this past Saturday.
It was resilience and a tad bit of Irish luck that the Maroon and White were able to come up with a miraculous 4th and goal touchdown to eventually win the game, as the offense as a whole made one of the best secondaries in the country look lackluster at best.
With that said, what group had the most moxie in A&M's 41-40 epic battle of the ages? Let's jump right on in.
Quarterbacks: A-
Few signal callers for the Aggies have walked in the same territory as quarterback Marcel Reed, who has just cemented himself deeper in A&M history after his late-game heroics to seize victory against Notre Dame.
The dynamic young gunslinger fell one yard short of tying his career-high passing yards with 360 yards through the air, while adding 37 yards on the ground, including picking up a crucial first down in what would be the game-winning drive on a eight-yard scamper.
Despite throwing an interception and completing less than 40% of his passes, Reed made the plays that the Aggies needed and he made the most out of every possession that was granted to his squad. Not many quarterbacks can go on the road and win a night game against a ranked opponent, but now, Reed is among that elite company as he added two more touchdowns to his season total.
Running Backs: A
While you love to see your running backs churn up yards all through the night, sometimes all you need them to do is pound the ball into the end zone, which is exactly what running back Le'Veon Moss was able to do against Notre Dame.
A quietly productive night, Moss assumed the role of the bruiser back for the Aggies, a rusher who can serve as the battering ram in short-yardage and red zone situations. He was unrelenting on the goal line, making the most of his 20 carries as he found the end zone three times against a stout Fighting Irish defensive line.
Moss did what good players do, and that was being dependable. Fellow running back Rueben Owens II contributed just five yards on the ground, though his big 24-yard catch put the Aggies right in scoring position as they continued to trade blows with the Fighting Irish.
Wide Receivers: A++
There's no typo in adding two pluses to this position grade, as the tandem duo of wide receivers Mario Craver and KC Concepcion has continued their level of borderline unstoppable football. From tying records to changing the game completely, this pair of transfers did exactly what they were brought in to do at the brightest moment.
A total of eleven catches for 289 yards and a touchdown was the final stat line for Concepcion and Craver, where the latter of the two hauled in a jaw-dropping 207 yards which included a spectacular 86-yard catch and run for the Aggies' first touchdown.
Concepcion continued his streak of 70-plus receiving yards per game while Craver's career night makes him the lone leader of receiving yards in the country. One of the best secondaries in the nation was left without an answer for these two as Craver tied the A&M school record of consecutive games with 100 yards receiving.
Tight Ends: A
A lot of times, blocking tight ends don't end up getting their shot at glory. Their success is buried in the trenches, paving the way for the star rusher or passer to get the ball in the end zone while the rousing yells of the crowd cheer on another.
Not this time, and not for tight end Nate Boerkircher.
The transfer tight end from Nebraska, who had one touchdown in his four years with his previous program, traded his blocking position for a chance at fame on fourth down, where he cashed in on the biggest stage of his young life. Can't help but give an "A" grade when the reason for victory was at the hands of the tight end.
Offensive Line: A
The final grade in this star-student report card falls on the offensive line, which did everything that was asked of it against a top-10 opponent on the road. The "Maroon Goons" kept Reed safe throughout the contest, never once conceding a sack nor letting the pressure get too overwhelming.
When the playmakers needed them the most, the offensive linemen were ready to pave the way to victory. With one play left to bring a victory back to Aggieland, team captain tackle Trey Zuhn III and his unit were able to buy Reed time enough to write a page of A&M history.