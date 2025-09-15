Texas A&M WR Mario Craver Receives Prestigious Honor After Career Performance
After an incredible performance against Notre Dame on Saturday, September 13, Texas A&M wide receiver Mario Craver has been named the AP Player of the Week.
The Mississippi State transfer has been nothing short of dominant through three games with Texas A&M, as he has already picked up 443 yards and four touchdowns. He had a career-high 207 receiving yards against Notre Dame, which was enough to tab him as the AP Player of the Week.
After his performance in South Bend, Craver registered his third straight game receiving for over 100 yards, which allows him to lead the nation as he averages 147.5 yards per game and 22.2 per catch.
Breaking Down Craver's Legendary Performance
The matchup between then-No. 16 Texas A&M and then-No. 8 Notre Dame was a game that gathered the attention of everyone around the nation since there was so much hanging on this performance on both sides.
For Notre Dame, losing this game means that the Irish fall to 0-2 on the season and almost eliminates all hopes for making the College Football Playoff. For Texas A&M, the Aggies seek revenge as the Irish defeated them last year at Kyle Field.
The Aggies' first points of the game came from none other than Craver, who made an extremely athletic play down the field. After missing three defenders and spinning out of trouble, Craver took the ball 86 yards down the field in for a touchdown.
Craver already made a solid impression in the college football world after the Aggies' first two games against UTSA and Utah State, where he picked up over 100 receiving yards both games. Against Notre Dame, he continued to dominant as he picked up over 200 yards, completely breaking down the Fighting Irish's defense.
Although Craver scored the first touchdown of the game and no more, he was not quiet as he continued to pick up important yards and first downs for Texas A&M. He was essential to moving the ball down the field and getting the Aggies in the redzone.
After such a performance, there were two interesting stats that applied to Craver. The first being that he is the first player in program history to have a TD reception of at least 70 yards in back to back games. He had a 72 yard touchdown reception against Utah State and an 86 yard touchdown reception against Notre Dame.
Secondly, Craver's 173 receiving yards that came in the first half against Notre Dame were the most in a half since Aggie legend Mike Evans had 182 against Auburn in 2013.