All Aggies

Texas A&M WR Mario Craver Receives Prestigious Honor After Career Performance

After an incredible performance against Notre Dame, Texas A&M wide receiver Mario Craver has earned a big honor.

Olivia Sims

Sep 13, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver (1) runs the ball against Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Jordan Botelho (12) during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Sep 13, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver (1) runs the ball against Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Jordan Botelho (12) during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

After an incredible performance against Notre Dame on Saturday, September 13, Texas A&M wide receiver Mario Craver has been named the AP Player of the Week.

The Mississippi State transfer has been nothing short of dominant through three games with Texas A&M, as he has already picked up 443 yards and four touchdowns. He had a career-high 207 receiving yards against Notre Dame, which was enough to tab him as the AP Player of the Week.

After his performance in South Bend, Craver registered his third straight game receiving for over 100 yards, which allows him to lead the nation as he averages 147.5 yards per game and 22.2 per catch.

Breaking Down Craver's Legendary Performance

Texas A&M Mario Crave
Sep 6, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion (7), Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver (1), and Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Ar'maj Reed-Adams (55) celebrate after a touchdown during the second quarter against the Utah State Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Sean Thomas-Imagn Images / Sean Thomas-Imagn Images

The matchup between then-No. 16 Texas A&M and then-No. 8 Notre Dame was a game that gathered the attention of everyone around the nation since there was so much hanging on this performance on both sides.

For Notre Dame, losing this game means that the Irish fall to 0-2 on the season and almost eliminates all hopes for making the College Football Playoff. For Texas A&M, the Aggies seek revenge as the Irish defeated them last year at Kyle Field.

The Aggies' first points of the game came from none other than Craver, who made an extremely athletic play down the field. After missing three defenders and spinning out of trouble, Craver took the ball 86 yards down the field in for a touchdown.

Craver already made a solid impression in the college football world after the Aggies' first two games against UTSA and Utah State, where he picked up over 100 receiving yards both games. Against Notre Dame, he continued to dominant as he picked up over 200 yards, completely breaking down the Fighting Irish's defense.

Although Craver scored the first touchdown of the game and no more, he was not quiet as he continued to pick up important yards and first downs for Texas A&M. He was essential to moving the ball down the field and getting the Aggies in the redzone.

After such a performance, there were two interesting stats that applied to Craver. The first being that he is the first player in program history to have a TD reception of at least 70 yards in back to back games. He had a 72 yard touchdown reception against Utah State and an 86 yard touchdown reception against Notre Dame.

Secondly, Craver's 173 receiving yards that came in the first half against Notre Dame were the most in a half since Aggie legend Mike Evans had 182 against Auburn in 2013.

feed

Published
Olivia Sims
OLIVIA SIMS

Olivia Sims is an ambitious writer covering for Texas A&M Aggies on SI. Olivia is a junior communications student at Texas A&M, pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree and a certificate in social media. Olivia was born and raised in Amarillo, Texas, into a diehard sports family where she grew up going to Spring Training for baseball each year and spending endless Saturdays on the couch watching college football. Her love for covering A&M athletics comes from the dedicated sports fan she is, as well as the love and respect she has for A&M as a whole.

Home/Football