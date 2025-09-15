Texas A&M Announces Kickoff Time for SEC Opener vs. Auburn Tigers
Texas A&M football has waited a long time for a road victory like its 41-40 win over Notre Dame, and now heading into a bye week, its time to prepare for the Southeastern Conference stretch that will define A&M's season.
A home stand against Auburn will be the first page in the Aggies' 2025 SEC chapter, a team that A&M fell to last season in a 43-41 overtime thriller in Auburn, Alabama. However, it's a thing of the past, something head coach Mike Elko has been adamant about.
Now with time to address their wounds and muster up their strength, the Maroon and White enter their bye week with high hopes and renewed sense of confidence, and today, they know the time that real football will begin.
Turn The Page
Elko has been made it clear since his return to College Station that the way the country views A&M will change under his tenure. A culture of discipline, accountability and toughness would be the new standard for the Aggies, something that was shown full-heartedly in Saturday's victory.
A&M fans had been looking for that moment when the script would flip and the Aggies would finally get over that hump and appears that Elko's leadership is trending his squad toward that direction. For over a decade, Texas A&M had not gone on the road and upset a top-10 opponent but now have accomplished that feat a quarter of the way into the season.
Ironically enough, the last time A&M beat a top-10 ranked opponent on the road before Saturday's win was in 2014 against then-No. 3 Auburn. Freshman quarterback Kyle Allen tossed four touchdown passes as the Aggies got the best of the Tigers, 41-38.
The past two meeting at Kyle Field have been favorable to the Aggies, taking care of Auburn in both games with a combined score of 47-13. Should A&M emerge victorious again, a major step forward into the quest for an SEC Championship game appearance would be complete as Elko would have won his second straight conference opener.
With a midafternoon matchup cooking up against War Eagle, the Maroon and White will expect a full house in light of their major win. They will be hungry to prove to fans and the country alike that A&M football is the real deal and the championship mentality they have is enough to keep the train moving full steam ahead.