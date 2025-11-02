How Hugh Freeze's Firing Could Impact Texas A&M's Future Roster
After three seasons on the Plains, Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze was fired Sunday, less than 24 hours after the Tigers’ 10–3 loss to Kentucky. Freeze finished his tenure with a 15–19 record.
In those three seasons, Freeze had constantly been in recruiting battles with the Aggies. From Cam Coleman to Bralan Womack, Texas A&M and Auburn have constantly fought for talent.
Now, with Freeze gone, Auburn players and recruits could start exploring their options, and there might not be a more appealing destination than College Station.
Cam Coleman to Texas A&M?
Back in 2024, the Aggies and Tigers were in a fierce recruiting battle for the No. 5 player in the class. That was Coleman, a 6-foot-3 & 201 pound physical specimen from Phoenix City, Alabama.
Coleman chose Auburn over A&M in a decision that’s been second-guessed considering how the two programs trajectory over the past few years.
Since Coleman arrived at Auburn, the Tigers have gone just 9–12. Meanwhile, Texas A&M has posted a 16–5 mark, including an undefeated 8–0 start in 2025.
If there’s one thing that could draw Coleman to A&M now, it’s how well offensive coordinator Collin Klein has developed transfer wideouts.
The Aggies’ transfer duo of KC Concepcion and Mario Craver has been electric. Craver leads the team with 40 receptions for 716 yards and four touchdowns, while Concepcion has added 36 catches for 545 yards and seven scores. Craver has already surpassed last year’s team leader in receiving yards by a wide margin, and Concepcion isn’t far behind.
Klein’s track record with transfer receivers speaks for itself. The only lingering question is whether Coleman fits the blue-collar, team-first culture Elko has built in College Station.
Coleman’s flashy on-field personality, including games where he’s been spotted wearing a watch during play, might not be the best fit with Elko’s disciplined, hard-nosed identity. But there’s no denying the sophomore’s elite talent.
Two Auburn Commits Worth Watching
Two of Auburn’s top 2026 commits, Bralan Womack and Jase Matthews, were both in attendance for Texas A&M’s dominant 49–25 win over LSU at Death Valley. Both had A&M among their final three schools before choosing Freeze’s Tigers.
Womack is a five-star prospect and the nation’s No. 1 safety, while Matthews is a four-star receiver ranked among the top 20 at his position.
With Freeze’s departure, both players could begin exploring other options. What better fit than A&M, a program thriving at developing talent in their positions.
As mentioned earlier, the Aggies have built a strong track record at wide receiver. But their success with defensive backs has been just as impressive.
Marcus Ratcliffe, Will Lee Jr., and Dezz Ricks, all former transfers, now anchor a secondary that ranks second in the SEC in passing yards allowed (170.7 per game) and fourth in completion percentage (60%).
That’s the kind of player development blue-chip recruits look for.