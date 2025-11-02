Texas A&M Stands Pat in Polls After Bye Week
What was supposed to be a relatively quiet weekend of college football turned out to be anything but, as six AP-ranked teams - three of them in the in the top 10 - lost and several more had close calls.
Thankfully for the high-flying Texas A&M Aggies, though, they had a bye week to rest up and prepare for the road ahead. The final month of the regular season has some big challenges in store, most notably road games at Missouri and rival Texas, so the rest is much appreciated.
The rest of the college football world marched on, though, and that had major implications for the polls. However, the Aggies didn't really see much change.
Texas A&M Still No. 3 in AP, Coaches Polls
Just as they were last week, the Aggies find themselves at No. 3 in the AP Poll, only behind two Big Ten teams in Ohio State and Indiana. They received one first-place vote, whereas Indiana received 11 and Ohio State 54.
The Aggies are 68 points behind Indiana for No. 2, but the good news is that they have chances to boost their stock. As mentioned, they have two games remaining against ranked opponents, whereas Ohio State has just one and Indiana doesn't have any. Even in the (likely) event they face each other in the Big Ten Championship Game, that means one of them will probably fall behind the Aggies. So if they can run the table (big if, but still), they can easily be a top-two team heading into the College Football Playoff.
Texas A&M is also 76 points ahead of No. 4 Alabama, and the highest of nine ranked SEC teams.
In the Coaches Poll, the Aggies received three first-place votes, whereas No. 2 Indiana only received one (Ohio State had the other 60). However, they still find. themselves 46 points behind the Hoosiers. On the other side, they still have a comfortable 94-point lead over No. 4 Alabama, once again placing them as the highest-ranked team in the SEC.
The Aggies have had an incredible season thus far, and look like true national championship contenders for the first time in a while. However, they know all too well what can go wrong in the final month of the regular season, and they'll have to be sharp to finish out the dream year.
That said, this Aggies team definitely looks to be different than those in years past.