How Marco Jones Has Found His Base During Texas A&M Fall Camp

For Texas A&M defensive end Marco Jones, one of the biggest areas of improvement this fall has started with something relatively simple, and yet a game changer.

Speaking during a fall camp press conference, Jones identified lowering his pad level and maintaining a more athletic base as the most noticeable improvements in his game thus far.

It is a technical adjustment, but one Jones believes can have a significant impact on how he plays and maybe even how often he plays in 2026.

Focusing on Proper Technique

Samford Bulldogs quarterback Quincy Crittendon (2) is sacked by Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Marco Jones (10) in the second half of a game at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Something that’s really just improved that I think has stood out is just lowering my pad level and just kind of staying in more athletic base more often,” Jones said.

At times last season, Jones acknowledged that he found himself playing too high. While he doesn't view it as a game-altering flaw, he understands the limitations that can come with losing leverage at his specific position.

“I think at times last year I played a little too high, which caused certain things,” Jones said. “Not necessarily like the worst thing in the world, but you definitely want to work on pad low. That’s a big thing in my position.”

For Jones, the emphasis throughout fall camp has been on developing a better stance and his progress toward a consistent habit. Playing with a lower pad level can help a player maintain leverage, stay balanced, and move more effectively.

A strong base allows him to react more quickly and consistently to what develops in front of him. If he gets too upright, he can lose a lot of that leverage and athleticism that make him dangerous. Staying lower gives him a better foundation from which to play.

For Jones, that has been a very important takeaway from his work this fall. And while the grind never stops, it is always necessary to celebrate the small wins while your game evolves.

“That was the biggest thing for me,” Jones said.

It may not be the flashiest area of development, but Jones can recognize that improvement often comes from cleaning up the fundamentals.

As fall camp comes to an end, he will have plenty of opportunities to see whether the work has translated from drills and practiced reps into real-time game situations.

For now, Jones' focus is clear: stay low, stay athletic and continue building on the lessons from last season.

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