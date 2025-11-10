How Offensive Position Groups Graded Out in Texas A&M's Win Over Missouri
Like rails across the train tracks, Texas A&M football silenced doubters once again by handling the Missouri Tigers in 38-17 fashion. A blackout turned blowout, the Aggies brought the 12th Man advantage on the road for the fourth time, emptying out Memorial Stadium by the fourth quarter.
It wasn't all easy at first, as the opening half was a defense-heavy effort by both squads apart up until the defense stole the ball away for a second Aggie touchdown. A narrow but comfortable 14-0 lead was taken into halftime, as quarterback Marcel Reed and the Maroon and White offense were ready to break the game open following the intermission.
In the end, it was another great day at the office for offensive coordinator Collin Klein, so let's dive in to see what the report card says for the final piece of a successful three-game away stretch.
Quarterback: A
Sure, a stat-padding, Heisman-defining game is great, but sometimes all a team needs is a solid and mistake-free game from its field general, which is exactly what A&M got out of quarterback Marcel Reed against Missouri.
While not ridiculously flashy, Reed took care of business from under center as he tossed two touchdowns and racked up 250 total yards. His poise in the pocket and ability to diagnose the pass rush led to a 90.1 QBR rating, as an audible at the line of scrimmage turned into a perfect scoring throw to wide receiver KC Concepcion.
Running Backs: A
Facing a stout running defense in the Tigers was a difficult task for the Aggies in the first half, but as they have done time and again, the latter wore down the former in the second half. Physical running and a go-getter mentality have been the keys to running back EJ Smith IV's hard-nosed style of play, as he picked up a goal-line touchdown at the end of the second quarter.
It was running back Rueben Owens II who led the Aggies in rushing yards, going over 100 for the second time this season, including a 57-yard touchdown sprint that effectively put the nail in Missouri's playoff dream coffin.
Wide Receivers: A-
Not enough can be said about A&M's overhaul at the wide receiver position, as transfers Mario Craver and Concepcion have combined for 15 total touchdowns. The latest came from a screen pass Concepcion took 48 yards to the house, while the youngster, wide receiver Ashton Bethel-Roman, hauled in the first touchdown of the game.
The only docking coming to this position's grade was a fumble by Bethel-Roman in the fourth quarter, though the Aggies still maintained a three-score lead, so in the end, the redshirt freshman's error was nothing that altered the ultimate course of the game.
Tight Ends: A
A quarterback's best friend and safety blanket, the tight end is a valuable position even when the stat sheet doesn't jump out at the reader. The Aggies had three different pass-catching blockers with at least one reception, as they combined for 28 yards and key first downs to keep the drives moving with efficiency.
Offensive Line: A+
While the overhaul at wide receiver deserves a lot of credit, the trenches with the Aggie offensive line have been a sight to behold. Starting left guard and team captain Trey Zuhn III showed off his versatility by playing center while the rest of the line followed suit in a plethora of shuffles.
Where many teams shuffle out of necessity, A&M moves its pieces out of the luxury of talent, as the unit gave up just one sack against one of the better front sevens in the entire Southeastern Conference.