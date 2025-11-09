The Good, Bad and Ugly of Texas A&M Aggies' Win over Missouri
Texas A&M football made history two weeks ago after beating LSU in Death Valley, but following up such an impactful victory with another Southeastern Conference win has been something that has eluded the Aggies in the past.
But this year, quite frankly, is beyond different. A&M's four-week hiatus from Kyle Field has demanded the best out of the roster from top to bottom, and that's exactly what its past three SEC opponents of received.
After draining Tiger Stadium, the Aggies followed suit with Memorial Stadium, as the Tigers' blackout game was quickly turned into an A&M win that was good, bad and ugly through four quarters.
The Good: The Aggies come home undefeated
After defeating Florida at home on Oct. 11, the Aggies set off on a road conquest that would define their season. Visiting Arkansas, LSU and Missouri in a four-week span meant a 'trap-game' was imminent, but the only team who didn't know that was A&M.
The Aggies dispatched the Razorbacks and Bayou Bengals before a bye week was a buffer between them and the Tigers, and they came in to prove they are the best team in the entire country. Quarterback Marcel Reed played a clean game while tossing a pair of touchdowns while the defense rendered the Missouri passing attack to less than 100 yards.
With that said, the Maroon and White will return to Kyle Field in one week, determined to show the college football world that they can win anywhere.
The Bad: One kick short of SEC history
Perhaps the only negative of the Aggies dominant 38-17 win was at the very end of the game, where they could have elected to kick a field goal rather than run the ball on fourth down.
Why it matters? Well if A&M had scored an extra three points, it would've cemented itself as the first SEC team to score 40+ points in five straight road games.
Seems like the Maroon and White will have to settle for sitting at the top of the conference, having a quarterback in Heisman contention and getting off to the best start of a season since 1992. What a shame.
The Ugly: Safety Dalton Brooks out gains quarterback Matt Zollers
A true freshman quarterback matching up against the SEC's sack leader is a recipe for disaster, and Saturday's game was no exception to the chaotic situation for quarterback Matt Zollers. Defensive end Cashius Howell got home against the Missouri offensive line and got a strip sack, as did linebacker Daymion Sanford.
Only difference on the Sanford sack was that the ball found itself in the hands of safety Dalton Brooks who returned the ball 26 yards before being tackled right outside the goal line. The following half, the Aggies were looking to punt, until Brooks and the rest of his squad faked out the Tigers as he hustled to pick up the first down on a 48-yard return.
That brought his total yards up to 74, a rare event for a safety. To make matters worse for Missouri, between a lack of passing efficiency and sacks by the Maroon and White, Zollers managed 63 total yards, meaning Brooks himself nearly out gained the entire Tiger passing attack.