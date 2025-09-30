How Texas A&M’s Defense Has Shown Major Improvement
Stemming back to last season, the Texas A&M Aggies have been horrid against the run. It has been an Achilles’ heel for the team and seemed like something Texas A&M fans were just going to have to live with.
The Fightin’ Farmers ranked ninth in the SEC in rushing yards allowed per game, where they allowed 135.2. It all came to a head when Texas running back Quintrevion Wisner rushed for 186 yards in the Aggies’ loss to Texas. It seemed like their struggles carried over into 2025 when the Aggies allowed UTSA running back Robert Henry Jr. to rush for 188 yards and two touchdowns. Since that game, the Aggies have allowed around 2.5 yards per carry, a significant improvement.
Ahead of Texas A&M’s Week 6 matchup against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, head coach Mike Elko detailed how the team has gotten back on track.
Mike Elko and Texas A&M’s Revived Run Defense
“What we've had troubles with really since I've been here has been leveraging the football,” Elko said. “That has presented itself in a lot of different ways, whether that's perimeter run game, cracks on the perimeter, getting the ball outside, sometimes it's our defensive line edges not holding the edge properly. "
"We have gotten beat to the perimeter more than probably at any point in my career as a defensive coordinator over these 15 months. It has been a constant conversation, emphasis, drill work, everything we can to fix it. I think over the last however many games we've done a little better job at that.”
A major part of the Aggies’ improvement has been linebacker Taurean York, who has significantly stepped up over the past couple of games. Against Auburn, he recorded seven tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack, a pass break-up, and three quarterback hits.
“Taurean triggers almost sometimes before the play even unfolds,” Elko said. “That's what he has done really, really well since I've been here.… When you get to get in the college environment with him, and you sit down and you spend time with him, I think that's when you start to really figure out how much of a student of the game he is, how the game kind of slows down for him and what he's able to do."
Kickoff for the Aggies’ second SEC game of the season is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Central. Fans are encouraged to wear black to complete A&M’s “Operation: Blackout” as the team wears its impressive black uniforms.