How Texas A&M’s Marcel Reed Stacks Up Against Arch Manning
Throughout the preseason, all the talk around college football centered on Arch Manning. He entered the year as the Heisman favorite and even had experts calling him the best college quarterback since Tim Tebow.
Now, entering the Week 14 Lone Star Showdown, there is a Heisman contender on the field, but he isn’t wearing Burnt Orange. He wears No. 10 in Maroon and White.
Marcel Reed has, for lack of a better phrase, wildy exceeded his preseason expectations. He has been efficient, electric, prolific, and the leader of the only undefeated team in the Lone Star State.
Marcel Reed’s Season
Maybe it hadn’t fully hit the national scene yet, but in Aggieland, there was a strong belief all along that Reed was primed for an exceptional 2025 season.
A full offseason as QB1, an offense tailored to his strengths, an elite offensive line and some of the most explosive receivers in the nation, it’s no surprise Reed is leading the Aggies to their best season in over three decades.
Those who were criticizing Reed's arm talent are now dumbfounded at Reed’s 2025 stats.
- 2,752 passing yards (61.8% completion rate)
- 25 passing TDs vs 8 interceptions
- 395 rushing yards and 6 rushing TDs
- 31 total TDs
Arch Manning’s Season
Statistically speaking, Manning’s numbers are almost identical to Reed’s.
- 2,763 passing yards (62.5% completion rate)
- 23 passing TDs vs 7 interceptions
- 191 rushing yards and 7 TDs
- 31 total TDs (one receiving TD)
Big Time Players Make Big Time Plays
However, the biggest difference lies in how both signal-callers have performed in prime-time games.
Marcel Reed in ranked matchups (at the time of the game):
- at No. 7 Notre Dame: 360 yds, 2 TD
- at No. 20 LSU: 202 yds, 2 TD, 2 INT, 108 rush yds & 2 TD
- at No. 19 Missouri: 221 yds, 2 TD
- Total Yards: 957 yards & 8 TD across 3 games – all road wins
Compare that to Manning’s performances vs ranked foes:
- at No. 1 Ohio State: 170 yds 1 TD, 1 INT
- at No. 6 Georgia: 251 yds, 1 TD, 1 INT
- vs No. 9 Vanderbilt: 328 yds, 3 TD
- vs. No. 6 Oklahoma: 166 yds, 1 TD
The loss at Ohio State made the country pump the brakes on crowning the “next great quarterback.” Another loss came at the hands of Florida, where Manning threw for 263 yards, 2 scores, and 2 picks. Then Georgia manhandled the Horns, although Manning had a solid showing.
And to Manning’s credit, he has finally found his rhythm during the final stretch of the season. Over his last four games, he has topped 300 passing yards and 3 touchdowns three times, with only two interceptions during that span.
The Longhorns’ playoff hopes hinge on Friday night, while Reed and the Aggies will arrive in Austin looking to finish off an undefeated season on the home turf of their most hated rival.
And it all may come down to who wins the Reed vs. Manning battle.