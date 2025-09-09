How Texas A&M's Most Valuable Players From Week 2 Can Have An Impact vs. Notre Dame
As Texas A&M heads to South Bend this weekend to take on Notre Dame in what should be an extremely competitive matchup, Aggie head coach Mike Elko took some time to speak with the media and reflect on the 'Players of the Week' from the Aggies' matchup against Utah State in Week 2.
Ahead of the Notre Dame game, Elko had his weekly press conference where he talked about the game against Utah State as well as the upcoming matchup against the Fighting Irish, and he highlighted many Aggies that played a heck of a game during Week 2 and had an impact on Texas A&M's 44-22 win.
With these Aggies being hot, if they continue showing their dominance throughout the season, but especially during the Aggies' first road test this season, Texas A&M could start off the year 3-0 for the first time since 2021.
Mark Nabou Jr.
The sophomore offensive lineman won over the coaching staff after his efforts on Saturday, especially after team captain Trey Zuhn III left the game injured and didn't return. Mark Nabou Jr. has been incredible for Texas A&M on the offensive line, giving the quarterback plenty of time to make a pass and move the Aggies down the field.
"I thought that this was his most complete game," Elko said about Nabou Jr's performance. "Played three different positions over the course of the game and really added a lot of toughness and firmness in there."
T.J. Searcy
Prior to his time at Texas A&M, T.J. Searcy played two seasons at Florida where he was dominant for the Gators, as he recorded 60 tackles. In the game against Utah State, Searcy came up with one tackle and a pass defended as he showed his power on the defensive front.
"I thought he did a really really good job in the run game," Elko said. "Physically holding the point of attack which was important for us."
Marcel Reed
Elko highlighted the offensive player of the game as Marcel Reed as he threw for 220 yards, as well as picking up 66 rushing yards to rank second on the team. He threw three touchdown passes and kept one for himself on his feet, as he was truly in it to win it for Texas A&M.
"Another day where he had over 300 yards combined total offense," Elko said about Reed's performance. "Accounted for another four touchdowns, didn't turn the football over, so we're really happy with the way he played."
Cashius Howell
The coaching staff chose Cashius Howell as the defensive player of the week, which should come as a shock to no one after the stellar performance he put on. Howell recorded three sacks for Texas A&M, yet they all came consecutively on the same drive, pumping up the entierty of Kyle Field and his teammates after such an effort. His three sacks also landed him the SEC Defensive Lineman Of The Week.
"We hit on three sacks in one game is really impressive," Elko said. "Three sacks in one drive is even more impressive. Consecutive plays is even another level."
Terry Bussey
Elko rounded out his list with the special teams player of the game being Terry Bussey, who was incredible on his returns. He got two opportunities to return the ball down the field, as he picked up 64 total yards with his longest return being for 45.