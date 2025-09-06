How The Texas A&M Wide Receivers Are Impressing Their Coach
Good and bad.
That's the sentiment coach Holmon referenced when he studied film over his receiving room and graded how different areas needed improvement.
Overall, Wiggins liked the strain his troops exhibited, including the effort that sophomore Mario Craver and junior KC Concepcion have brought to the offensive explosiveness.
Effort standpoint
Ever since the A&M coaching staff started searching for answers in the passing game, coach Higgins has had eyes on KC Concepcion and Mario Craver, knowing the duo is an indispensable asset for sophomore quarterback Marcel Reed.
In Concepcion’s first game with the Aggies, he had an immediate impact, establishing commotion and dangerous quickness, picking up three receptions for 72 yards.
“We needed to get faster at the receiver position, and we also wanted to get more explosive, and he definitely brings a lot of that to the table,” Wiggins said. “You got a chance to see a guy who is a jitterbug with the ball in his hands. Super explosive — a big play waiting to happen. You saw it on the punt return. You saw it on the big touchdown.”
Wiggins also added that Craver was unbelievable in Week 1 in terms of his overall athleticism and balance. Eight receptions for 122 yards and a pair of touchdowns in his debut with the Aggies opened up the offense’s options, something that has lacked a littlin recent years.
“You talk about a guy who’s super athletic — unbelievable change in direction and great balance and body control,” Wiggins said.
Other guys that Wiggins is excited to see soar to new heights are Ashton Bethel-Roman and Terry Bussey.
“We don’t have a ton of experience,” Wiggins said. "You talk about these new additions, but also the guys we have had here. Terry Bussey, who has done an unbelievable job of learning how to play the receiver position. Ashton Bethel-Roman, who has a year of growth after a redshirt year, who has done a phenomenal job of making himself a key part of what we’re doing in this offense. I’m excited about all of those guys this season.”
Film on Utah State
Building off of last week’s momentum is what Higgins iterated as the stepping stones to continued success.
“We got to be assigned correctly,” Higgins said. “We have to be fundamentally sound. We want to create those explosives because they continue to help the offense.”
Monitoring the Utah State defense is another crucial action for sustained success. The defensive formations and identifying where the open windows should be are the other areas that he needs his receivers to be aware of.
“The must is continuing to build off some of the things we do,” Higgins said. “When you talk about a Utah State defense that gives you a bunch of multiples, whether it's those guys being in the 3-3-5 or the 3-2-6 or 4-2-5, getting an idea of what they’re going to come out and us — take what they give us and build off of that.”
That’s the message and formula this group of athletes has. Now, it falls on the execution.
Collegiate Atmospheres
Kyle Field is special.
Not only does the 12th Man give the Aggies a huge homefield advantage, but it also astonishes Higgins.
“Every time that I have been to Kyle Field, they never cease to amaze me,” Higgins said. “I was in awe of this stadium, and it was one of the better, if not the best, environments in the SEC.”
Tuscaloosa, Alabama, was Holmon’s original SEC home before relocating to College Station, Texas. While coaching for Alabama and developing NFL receivers such as DeVonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle, Jameson Williams and Jerry Jeudy, he experienced the rowdiness of the Crimson Chaos singing “Dixieland Delight,” referencing challenging environments like Death Valley and The Swamp.
Now, he’s grateful to be on the other side of the field where over 100,000 fans are screaming from the top of their lungs.
“I’m grateful to be on the other side of this now — to get a chance to be a part of the 12th man and get a chance to saw the horns off,” Higgins said.