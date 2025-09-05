Texas A&M WR Was One Of College Football’s Breakout Stars in Week 1
The first few pages of Texas A&M football's next chapter was written with victorious acclaim last Saturday when UTSA was routed 42-24 in explosive fashion. While the ground game had a cold beginning to its 2025 expectations, the passing attack exploded with offensive fireworks.
Quarterback Marcel Reed was able to engineer one of his career-best passing games, thanks in part to the breakout performance of Mississippi State transfer wide receiver Mario Craver, a young man who has been turning heads since joining the Aggies this past offseason.
An jaw-dropping, eight-catch performance awarded the shining sophomore 122 yards through the air while also hauling a pair of touchdowns. Such a stellar outing has gained Craver traction in the college football landscape, including the folks with @BleacherReport.
Sophomore Stud
The Aggies lacked a downfield threat who could consistently take the top off the defense a season ago, though now, it seems that A&M had found a newcomer who can fill that void in the offensive game plan.
In his time in Starkville, Mississippi, Craver racked up an admirable 368 yards and three touchdowns in his true freshman season, and though he averaged over 21 yards per catch, the Bulldogs were never able to tap into the potential Craver possesses.
Now after swapping shades of maroon for what is found in College Station, Texas, Craver is on pace to surpass his totals in the whole of 2024 in just three games with the Aggies. With the proper development, he has the ability to become more than a WR2 in offensive coordinator Collin Klein's system.
"Craver is a field-stretching force, and he will complement Concepcion's steady play-making ability to perfection," BleacherReport said. "Throw in Terry Bussey, who is still trying to get acclimated to becoming a full-time receiver, and the Aggies look dangerous on the perimeter."
Excelling in the Southeastern Conference is a difficult task when it comes to navigating through the nation's toughest opponents week in and week out, but with bona fide stars hauling in passes from a true dual-threat quarterback, the sky's the limit for what the A&M offense can be this season.
Though its hard to say who will remain consistent so early in the season, the Aggies may have found themselves a player who can giving leading wide receiver KC Concepcion a run for his money and create a powerful, one-two dynamic duo that could carry A&M to a deep postseason run.