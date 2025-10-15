How To Watch No. 4 Texas A&M Vs. Arkansas
The Texas A&M Aggies are 6-0, something they haven't been able to say in a decade, but now it's real, and they have a whole lot of respect backing them up. Ranked fourth in the AP poll, serious hype is building around the Aggies being national championship contenders.
They are only halfway through the season though, and this weekend's contest includes a visit to Fayetteville to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks, a long-standing rivalry between the two teams and this matchup marks the first on-campus game since 2014.
Can the Aggies remain unbeaten as they travel to take on a reeling Razorbacks team in one of the most underrated rivalries in the country?
Hostile Environment
The battle for the Southwest Classic Trophy, which the Aggies and Razorbacks will be battling for in Fayetteville this weekend, brings one of the most underrated rivalries in college football to a different light this year as the two teams prepare to meet on campus for the first time since 2014.
While head coach Mike Elko might have had some choice words about the first iteration of the matchup on campus being a road trip for his team, the Aggies enter as the favorite, having won six games in a row since the season began. While to his credit, rivalry games can be a Pandora's box, with uncertainty about what you are getting, the Razorbacks have left a lot to be desired this year from their on-field play.
For the Aggies, finding a way to navigate around the injury to Le'Veon Moss and continuing to utilize their ground game to set up downfield success for quarterback Marcel Reed will be key to the matchup. While on defense, limiting the damage from dual-threat quarterback Taylen Green and forcing him to use his arm will be the difference in domination and a close finish.
How to Watch No. 4 Texas A&M vs. Arkansas
- Game Day: Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025
- Game Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
- Location: Razorbacks Stadium (Fayetteville, Arkansas)
- TV: ESPN
- Radio: 1620 AM/94.5 FM, TAMU Sports Network
Fully Updated Texas A&M vs. Arkansas Betting Odds Via ESPN BET
- Line: Texas A&M -7.5 (-110), Arkansas +7.5 (-110)
- Over/Under: 61.5 (O -110, U -110)
- Moneyline: Texas A&M -300, Arkansas + 250