Texas A&M Star To Be Out 'Significant' Amount Of Time With Injury
The Texas A&M Aggies have been one of the hottest teams in football. They are 6-0 and ranked fourth in the AP Poll after another dominant performance against the Florida Gators, where they won 34-17.
Unfortunately for them, they won't be able to spend too much time celebrating the win, as now they have to turn around and travel to Fayetteville to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks, and they'll have to do it without Le'Veon Moss, their key running back for the offense.
While speaking to the media for the first time this week, head coach Mike Elko announced the running back will be out for a significant amount of time as he deals with an ankle injury.
Undisclosed Timeline
Moss was a workhorse in the contest against the Gators, and was already at 46 yards on five carries with a touchdown, before a hip-drop tackle would occur, and a Gator's defender would fall on his ankle, looking like a nasty injury on replay. The Aggies' running back would walk off the field on his own power after being looked at by the training staff, but would not return to the game.
"It will not end his season," Elko said to the media during his weekly press conference. "But it'll be a significant amount of missed time."
Elko confirmed the injury to be to the ankle and said it was unrelated to the injury the running back suffered last season. While the good news is he won't be out for the season, the Aggies will still need to replace his production. He was the team's leading rusher with 389 yards on 70 carries, with six touchdowns on the ground, the most of any player on the roster not named Marcel Reed.
The two-headed attack of Moss and Rueben Owens allowed the Aggies to be the sixth-best rushing attack in the conference, averaging 193.3 yards per game. Owens is expected to get the bulk of the work now, and he is of equal footing to Moss, amassing 327 yards on 56 carries, but has only one rushing touchdown on the year.
Elko will also turn to Jamarion Marrow, Amari Smith, and EJ Daniels to step up and become a complementary back to Owens in the absence of Moss. That trio has combined for 212 yards on 51 carries and one touchdown.
For Moss, it's another brutal blow after having a great start to the season and returning from an injury last season that kept him sidelined. For the Aggies, they have no shortage of playmakers, but the Razorbacks will test them this weekend to find production elsewhere after the injury.
The Aggies travel to Fayetteville to take on the Razorbacks on Oct. 18 at 2:30 p.m. CT