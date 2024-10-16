How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State: TV Channel, Radio Details & Betting Odds
The No. 14 Texas A&M Aggies are one of the hottest teams in the country heading into this weekend's slate of games and are winners of five straight.
And on Saturday, that streak is expected to increase to six, when they travel to Starkville, MS to take on the 1-5 (0-3 SEC) Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis-Wade Stadium.
Not only do the Aggies entire the game as 15.5-point favorites, but they are also coming off of a much-needed week off after a 5-1 start, including a 41-10 blowout of the then No.9 Missouri Tigers.
Meanwhile, the Bulldogs are coming off a 41-31 loss to Georgia, in which they were able to prove many doubters wrong about their ability to hang with the powers of the SEC.
Since Texas A&M joined the SEC in 2012, they have a 6-5 record against the Bulldogs, and last time they visited Starkville, it didn't end well for the Maroon and White, falling 42-24. Mississippi State may be searching for that first SEC win of the year, but the Aggies should not write this off as an easy victory by any means.
How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State
- Gameday: Saturday, October 19th, 2024
- Location: Davis-Wade Stadium (Starkville, MS)
- Game time: 3:15 pm CT
- TV: SEC Network
- Broadcast Team: Taylor Zarzour (play-by-play), Matt Stinchcomb (color), Ashley Stroehlein (sideline)
- Listen: 1620 AM/94.5 FM, TAMU Sports Network, Sirius/XM Ch. 106
Full Updated Georgia vs. Texas Betting Odds Via Draft Kings
- Spread: Texas A&M -15.5 (-108), Mississippi State +15.5 (-112)
- Over/Under: 56 (Over -108, Under -112)
- Moneyline: Texas A&M (-600), Mississippi State (+440)