Albert Regis Reflects on His Journey After Strong Showing at Texas A&M Pro Day

After Texas A&M's 2026 Pro Day earlier this week, select athletes met with the media to discuss their individual performances, as well as what comes next in their preparation for the NFL Draft.

Albert Regis, a defensive tackle who spent five years in College Station, was among those who spoke after a solid pro day performance. The La Porta, Texas native appeared in 49 total games for the Aggies, recording 116 total tackles, 11 tackles for a loss, 3.5 sacks, 10 pass deflections, and one forced fumble.

When discussing what it meant to take part of Texas A&M's pro day, Regis reflected on the program's past showcases, as well as his performance at the NFL Combine earlier this year.

Regis on Texas A&M's Historic Pro Day

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive tackle Albert Regis (17) celebrates during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Before shifting the focus to his teammates, Regis emphasized how meaningful the day felt on a personal level. The defensive tackle expressed to the media that it was an unbelievable experience — one that he had been dreaming about for years.

"I was literally telling my fiancé before...I used to be the guy always watching behind the gate, timing everybody's 40, and now to be a part of it, it was surreal. I always dreamt of being in a Pro Day, let alone one of A&M's, if not our best Pro Day ever. It was just a surreal moment to be a part of it."

Regis also went into depth about his weight and size when preparing for the NFL Draft. At Texas A&M's pro day, he weighed in at 295 pounds, nearly 20-25 pounds lighter than the weight he carried throughout the season. Regis also said that because of strict dieting away from campus, he was able to go from 21 percent body fat to just 15 percent.

The veteran defensive tackle was then asked about some of the performances that stuck out to him during the Texas A&M pro days of the past. Regis listed some of his teammates from the 2024 Aggies squad. While he clearly admired their performances, he didn't necessarily use them to set expectations for himself.

"Someone who I was really impressed with on their pro day was Shane Calhoun. I was very impressed with his pro day," Regis said. "Shemar Turner, Nic (Scourton), all of those guys...When it came to the expectations, I wasn't thinking much on that because expectations just hurt you and then you get upset about it. I was just like 'There's no ceiling, we're just going to go out there and perform our best...'"

Regis closed his media availability by reflecting on his journey up to this point. He shared that before the pro day had even started, he took a moment to center himself with his family on Wednesday morning. Because everyone woke up earlier than expected, he felt it was a small but meaningful sign that he was exactly where he was supposed to be.

"It gave me time in the morning to reflect on who I am and how far I've come," Regis said. "Even before doing my bench, I was just sitting there like 'I'm here, no going back now'...I've reflected and it's heartfelt from here."

With Texas A&M's pro day out of the way, Regis now wait to see if his name is called when the NFL Draft arrives in early April.

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