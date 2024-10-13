No. 14 Texas A&M Aggies Open As Huge Favorites Over Mississippi State
The No. 14 Texas A&M Aggies got a well-deserved break yesterday as they had their first of two bye weeks on the season.
After their 41-10 annihilation of the Missouri Tigers last week and wins against the Florida Gators and Arkansas Razorbacks put the Aggies atop the SEC standings, many have begun to put Texas A&M in the SEC title picture, given the role that A&M has been on ever since they suffered their lone loss to Notre Dame in the season opener.
And according to DraftKings Sportsbooks, that roll isn't going to stop anytime soon.
DraftKings released the odds for the Aggies' next contest against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, and the betting site gave Texas A&M a comfortable advantage, odds-wise, setting the Ags as 15-point favorites over their SEC opponents.
While the Aggies were resting up during their bye week, Mississippi State was doing battle with another SEC Bulldog team in Georgia. Though Mississippi State failed to upset the former national champions, they only lost by 10 points in the 41-31 affair, which is probably a lot more than some might have expected.
And speaking of annihilations, that was the story last year at Kyle Field when State came to College Station, as the Aggies manhandled the Bulldogs 51-10 in what turned out to be Jimbo Fisher's final game as the Aggie head coach.
Since Texas A&M joined the SEC in 2012, they have a 6-5 record against the Bulldogs, and last time they visited Starkville, it didn't end well for the Maroon and White, falling 42-24. Mississippi State may be searching for that first SEC win on the year, but the Aggies should not write this off as an easy victory by any means.
And if there's anything we learned last week, it's that anything can happen in the SEC.