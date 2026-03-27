Texas A&M Softball No. 15 in latest ESPN.com/USASoftball Rankings

Right where they were.

Texas A&M softball is listed at No. 15 in the ESPN.com/USASoftball poll, where it was the week prior, as it heads into a massive series over the weekend in Austin, Texas.

After a successful weekend, head coach Trisha Ford and Co. will turn the page to the next SEC series that comes against the long-time rivals, the Texas Longhorns.

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As it stands, A&M is 23-9 on the season with a 5-1 conference record. At Davis Diamond, the group is 14-2 and is 2-2 on the road, while at a neutral field, 7-5. Currently, A&M is on a four-game winning streak and hoping to extend that this weekend.

The Aggies are No. 5 in batting as the 32 games they have appeared in have seen them go .357 at the dish with 815 at-bats, 291 hits, and 230 RBIs. The quality of their at-bats has also given them a .605 slugging percentage, a .461 on-base percentage, and a .964 fielding percentage.

One of the leaders in the dugout has been returner Mya Perez, who leads the team with a batting average of .494, slugging percentage of 1.074, and 29 walks. She’s tied with her teammate, Micaela Wark, who each have 13 home runs. Wark, a transfer from Oklahoma State, is also one of the most disciplined batters when she steps up, leading the team with 45 RBIs. Elsewhere in the lineup is Kennedy Powell, who is first on the team in at-bats, hits, and runs with a .437 batting average, which is second-best.

In the circle, there have been great arms able to carry the Maroon and White deep into games, as the pitching staff sits at a 3.10 ERA with over 200 innings pitched. There have been 193 strikeouts, 47 walks allowed, 34 doubles, and 26 long balls.

Leading the Fightin’ Farmers is the ace, Sydney Lessentine, who sits at a 9-2 record, 2.43 ERA with 60 punchouts in over 72 innings pitched, which leads the unit. Another dominant arm has been Sidne Peters, who has appeared in 19 games and leads the team in strikeouts with 75. There’s also the reliable arm out of the pen that includes Grace Sparks, who is a perfect 3-0 with a 2.55 ERA.

A&M is No. 14 in the SEC in fielding, an area still being adjusted and worked on throughout the season, with 29 errors, six double plays, and nine passed balls.

There are still six SEC series left before the SEC Tournament at John Cropp Stadium in Lexington, Kentucky. Opponents the Aggies will face include Texas, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, and Georgia, along with a few non-conference games against McNeese and Baylor.

A&M will play Texas on Friday, March 27, at 6 p.m. on ESPN+, followed by Game 2 on Saturday at 1 p.m. on ESPN2 with the finale on Sunday at 1 p.m. on ESPN.

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