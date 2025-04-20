Illinois 4-Star CB Flips to Texas A&M Aggies
The Texas A&M Aggies are staying hot on the high school recruiting trail after wrapping up the annual Maroon & White spring game Saturday.
Per reports from On3's Hayes Fawcett, Illinois 2026 four-star cornerback commit Victor Singleton has flipped to Texas A&M, giving the Aggies their 11th player in the class. He had been committed to the Fighting Illini since Feb. 1. Already with an official visit to Illinois scheduled for June 13, it's now unclear if Singleton will still make the trip to Champaign.
A product of Central Catholic in Toledo, OH., Singleton is the No. 1-ranked player in the state of Ohio in the 2026 class and the No. 5 overall cornerback in the country, per 247Sports' rankings. He immediately becomes one of Texas A&M's top commits in the class.
Singleton received offers from some elite programs including Tennessee, Oregon, Michigan, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Missouri, Penn State, and Arizona State along with other offers from teams like Vanderbilt, West Virginia, North Carolina, Mississippi State, Purdue, Iowa, Michigan State, Louisville and many more.
Singleton will join an Aggies 2026 class that already includes commitments from four-stars like edge rushers Jordan Carter and Samu Moala, receivers Aaron Gregory and Madden Williams, tight end Caleb Tafua, four-star running back Jonathan Hatton Jr. and quarterback Helaman Casuga along with three-star cornerback Ryan Gilbert.
Earlier in the day Saturday, the Aggies landed their first commitment of the 2027 recruiting class with a pledge from four-stat receiver/athlete George Lamons Jr. He chose Texas A&M over the likes of Georgia, Florida State, Georgia Tech and more.
Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko said Saturday after the spring game that he's excited for what's to come with the 2025 class,Though he can't talk about the 2026 class publicly yet, it's easy to guess that he has some high praise for the group.
"One of the benefits is we have 23 of them here," Elko said of the 2025 class. "That is something we are really excited about."
The Aggies will open up the 2025 season at home against the UTSA Roadrunners on Saturday, Aug. 30.