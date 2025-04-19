Texas A&M Spring Game Recap: Team White Beats Marcel Reed, Team Maroon
The Texas A&M Aggies football team took part in their annual Maroon-White spring game at Kyle Field Saturday afternoon, with the white team, led by backup quarterback Myles O'Neill, were victorious by a score of 19-7.
The White team never trailed in the contest, as placekicker Jared Zirkel put kicks of 34 yards and 49 yards through the uprights to give the White team a 6-0 lead early in the second quarter.
Freshman kicker Liam Padron would also contribute to the White team via field goal, a 52-yarder midway through the second quarter.
Out of halftime, the Maroon team, led by starting quarterback Marcel Reed, finally found themselves on the board with an intricately placed ball from Reed to wide receiver Ashton Bethel-Roman, who managed to get the foot in for the touchdown.
Take a look:
This would be all the scoring that the Maroon team could build, however, as Izaiah Williams would reel in a 19-yard touchdown reception from Miles O'Neill and a 35-yard field goal from the foot of Jared Zirkel would cap off the 19-7 victory for the White team.
Despite having Marcel Reed and Rueben Owens on their side, the Maroon team only racked up eight rushing yards on the afternoon, as their side went with a much more pass-heavy approach that saw Reed complete 18 of 28 pass attempts for 213 yards, the touchdown to Bethel-Roman, and an interception, which was courtesy of sophomore linebacker Jordan Lockhart.
Myles O'Neill completed 10 passes on 21 attempts with a touchdown to Izaiah Williams and two interceptions, one to linebacker and team captain Taurean York, and the other to freshman defensive back Adonyss Currie out of Quartz Hill High School in Lancaster, CA.
UAB transfer quarterback Jacob Zeno also saw some reps under center for the White team in the game, completing four of his seven passes for 28 yards.
Both of the Aggies' highly-anticipated transfer receivers, speedsters KC Concepcion and Mario Craver, performed exceptionally in the game for the Maroon team.
Concepcion caught seven passes on nine targets for 64 yards, and Craver brought in all five of his targets for 78 yards, including a long gain of 29 yards on one play.
Craver was also one of the leading rushers for the Maroon side, as himself, Eli Morcos, and Jamarion Morrow all gained seven yards on the ground.
Amari Niblack, a highly-touted tight end that A&M reeled in from the Texas Longhorns and also had experience with the Alabama Crimson Tide, caught a single pass for five yards on the afternoon.
The Aggies will continue to locate and work out the kinks of the team as a whole through the rest of spring and into summer as they work towards their season-opening game on August 30 against the UTSA Roadrunners at Kyle Field.