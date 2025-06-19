All Aggies

Texas A&M Aggies Land Commitment From 5-Star Cornerback Brandon Arrington

The Aggies have scored a massive upgrade in the defensive back corps.

Aaron Raley

Oct 26, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Bryce Anderson (1) reacts against the LSU Tigers during the third quarter. The Aggies defeated the Tigers 38-23; at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images.
Oct 26, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Bryce Anderson (1) reacts against the LSU Tigers during the third quarter. The Aggies defeated the Tigers 38-23; at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
Mike Elko just picked up his biggest commitment in the entire offseason.

Brandon Arrington, a 5-star cornerback out of Mount Miguel High School in Spring Valley, CA, announced Thursday afternoon that he would be committing to the Texas A&M Aggies over the Oregon Ducks, landing Elko and crew their first 5-star recruit of the 2025 offseason.

Arrington has been praised for his speed, with 247Sports' Greg Biggins describing Arrington as "one of the nation's top sprinters, with some calling him a potential Olympic hopeful for the 2028 Games." Biggins continued his appraisal by describing the senior as possessing "high round NFL Draft potential if he hits his ceiling and is one of the best athletes to come out of the talent laden San Diego region in years."

Mike Elk
Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts against the Southern California Trojans in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With speedsters in the defensive backfield such as Bryce Anderson and Will Lee III, who are also no strangers to snagging interceptions, Kyle Field could become a no-fly zone for opposing teams and their passing attacks, especially when they have players such as Arrington and the aforementioned Aggie corners.

Arrington paid an official visit to College Station two weeks ago on June 5, and visited Eugene last Friday, and clearly the trip to Aggieland seemed to have more of an impact on him.

Aside from playing corner, Arrington has also taken reps on the other side of the line of scrimmage at wide receiver, catching 57 passes for 527 yards and five receiving touchdowns, with 26 tackles and an interception on defense in the 2024 season, with his speed definitely giving him the capability to play a role similar to what Terry Bussey already does for A&M.

The future is looking good for the Maroon and White.

