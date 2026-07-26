It's Obvious Where Texas A&M's Defense Needs to Improve

The Texas A&M Aggies are eagerly anticipating the 2026 season, looking to show that after finding success last year, including the school's first-ever appearance in the College Football Playoff, that it was just the beginning of what is being built.

Head coach Mike Elko believes in his program and the talent that will be asked to step up in 2026 after multiple significant contributors departed for the NFL. Those expectations are doubled for the defense, which has been a consistent strong suit of the reign of Elko.

With new faces on that side of the ball and new ways to scheme players around the field, the Aggies will need to find new ways to force turnovers and be the same stingy defense that has become tradition in College Station. Last season, that task fell to the defensive line; this year, it will be on the shoulders of the secondary to make the plays when called upon.

Interception Rate Has to Improve

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko walks off the field after defeating the Samford Bulldogs 48-0 in a game at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the Aggies, they were one of the top defensive groups in the country last year, ranking first in sack percentage on the year, and top-20 in opponent completion percentage, yards per pass, and passing yards per game.

That success was largely from one of the top defensive fronts in the country, paired with a secondary that was blanketing in coverage. One glaring area where they were one of the worst in the country, though, was interceptions, where they ranked 130th in the country, second-to-last.

Now, with that group gone and high expectations for the secondary once again, the pressure will be squarely on their shoulders to be the group that forces turnovers on the defense side of the ball. They are a veteran group, with plenty of experience and talent, that could be the difference for the upcoming season.

With that said, though, they won't be alone on the field, and while they lost plenty of talent along the front last season, Elko and his staff did a great job ensuring it was next man up for 2026, rather than a rebuild.

Anto Saka, one of the most enticing names in that group, will be looked upon to force pressure on opposing quarterbacks. With other talent alongside him as well, and the defense looking to improve their interception rate, the two must work as a tandem, and grow to be even more feared this upcoming season.

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