Every Transfer Expected to Make an Immediate Impact for Texas A&M Football

The Texas A&M Aggies made the dance, but were barely moving once they got there last December. Texas A&M finally earned its first CFP berth in school history. In front of the 12th Man at Kyle Field, Mike Elko's Aggies mustered just three points against the eventual national championship runner-ups, the Miami Hurricanes, though.

Elko knows that performance wasn't good enough. While the trophy case is empty in the Ford Hall of Champions, he also didn't rest on his laurels during the portal period. Texas A&M loaded up on high-profile transfers from within the SEC.

Here are the Aggies transfers you ought to know before the 2026 season:

Isaiah Horton

Isaiah Horton is Texas A&M's answer to Texas landing Cam Coleman | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas A&M pivoted to Alabama Crimson Tide transfer receiver Isaiah Horton after Auburn Tigers transfer WR Cam Coleman committed to the Texas Longhorns. Horton could prove that he's the best player to go from the Yellowhammer State to the Lone Star State in the 2026 portal cycle by quickly meshing with Aggies QB Marcel Reed, though.

Horton won plenty of high-stakes jump-balls from Ty Simpson in 2025, and now he'll have a certifiable co-star in the corps in Mario Craver. We'll see who leads the team statistically at the end of the season, but big things are expected from TAMU WRs this fall. Particularly in Horton, who should be fully mature as a receiver after developing under Shannon Dawson, Kalen DeBoer, and Ryan Grubb over the past three years.

Wilkin Formby

Wilkin Formby is also jumping ship from Alabama to Texas A&M | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another former Tide blue-chip who's arrived in College Station, offensive lineman Wilkin Formby, is expected to man the right tackle spot for the Aggies. Formby was one of the final Nick Saban recruits at his position to make his way to Tuscaloosa. He stuck around through two years of DeBoer, becoming a starter at RT and right guard for all 14 games.

A major opportunity awaits Formby in Brazos County. Replacing New England Patriots sixth-round pick Dametrious Crownover won't be an easy task, but Formby could have a similar path to the pros if the planets align over the coming months.

Tyree Adams

Tyree Adams has a similar mission to Wilkin Formby | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tyree Adams, like Formby, is looking to turn a one-year stint in Maroon and White into becoming a draft pick in the 2027 NFL draft. Adams will be tasked with preserving Reed's health at the most critical position on the OL.

Adams' 55.5 PFF grade as the LSU Tigers' LT1 during eight games last season doesn't speak to his talent, which was seemingly squandered by Joe Sloan's wonky play-calling. The New Orleans product was much better at protecting the pass than protecting the run. Adams needs to put it all together in a major spot for TAMU.

Rickey Gibson III

Rickey Gibson was a locker room favorite on Rocky Top | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The longtime Tennessee Volunteers corner Rickey Gibson III didn't play for all but half a game during the 2025 season, but the DB was a long-time fixture on Rocky Top who co-starred with Jermod McCoy during the team's 2024 CFP run.

Gibson was as player-friendly as it gets, having been well-liked in the Vols' locker room. He only left Knoxville because defensive coordinator Tim Banks and most of his staff were fired. Look for him to catch on at his new home.

Anto Saka

Anto Saka will be the loudest transfer with his big hits on the field | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Northwestern Wildcats transfer EDGE Anto Saka is an Aggie solely because his goal is to develop into an NFL-caliber talent. Elko specializes in developing the trenches, so Saka is in the right place after starring on an otherwise underwhelming NU defense.

Saka will be very loud and obvious in his new home this season, likely finishing more sacks and TFLs after a great 16.7% pressure rate last season. This, despite the modest circumstances in Evanston, Illinois, where Saka helped drag the defense to a top-third Big Ten rank.

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