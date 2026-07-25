Two Texas A&M Football Position Battle I'm Watching Closest During Fall Camp

With SEC Media Days in the rearview mirror, all attention turns to fall camp. The Texas A&M Aggies will begin camp on August 1st, which will not only mark the end of the offseason but the beginning of the end for many position battles.

With a plethora of starters from last season’s College Football Playoff team off to the NFL, the Aggies will spend camp looking for capable replacements. There will be battles at wide receiver, linebacker, and defensive end, among others.

However, there are two positions in particular that are most intriguing entering camp, that will be worth watching closely.

Cornerback: Who Starts Opposite of Dezz Ricks?

A pass intended for Notre Dame wide receiver Malachi Fields (0) flies past with Texas A&M cornerback Dezz Ricks (2) defending in the second half of a NCAA football game at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in South Bend. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Aggies already know what they have in the former five-star prospect, but they are still looking for who will partner with him on the outside. That is where two transfers and former blue-chip prospects in their own right, Rickey Gibson III and Julian Humphrey, come into play this season.

Humphrey transferred to Texas A&M an offseason ago after three seasons at Georgia. He already gained starting experience, as in 2024 he started in 10 of his 11 appearances that season. Then last season, playing behind Ricks and Will Lee III, he played in 10 games, recording seven tackles, 1.5 for a loss, and one pass defended.

Gibson on the otherhand missed all but the season-opener for Tennessee due to injury. Before that though, Gibson broke out as a sophomore starting in all 12 games for the Volunteers, finishing third on the team in pass breakups (five) along with 32 tackles, two for a loss, and a forced fumble.

Both bring SEC experience, yet haven’t played starting snaps in two seasons.

Left Tackle: Who is the blindside protector?

Sep 27, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; LSU Tigers offensive lineman Tyree Adams (71) blocks Mississippi Rebels defensive lineman Da'Shawn Womack (15) during the third quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After losing all but one starter from last season’s unit, Texas A&M looked to rebuild the offensive line through the transfer portal. Bringing in four new players, all with SEC experience, as they hope to build off last season offensively.

LSU’s Tyree Adams was one of those additions, yet as Mike Elko indicated at SEC Media Days, despite him boasting starting experience he will face competition from Lamont Rogers.

The former five-star offensive lineman is entering his second season in College Station and could find himself playing as a redshirt freshman if he beats out Adams.

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