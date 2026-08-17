Jamarion Morrow is Making His Case to Be Texas A&M's Starting Running Back

With Le'Veon Moss and Amari Daniels now both out of College Station and into post-college life, the fate of the Texas A&M running game is now securely in the hands of Rueben Owens.

Owens, who missed nearly the entire 2024 season with a lower leg injury, led the Aggies with 639 yards and is almost a shoo-in as the RB1 for Mike Elko's offense in the 2026 season.

The only thing that is preventing him from being a unanimous selection is sophomore back Jamarion Morrow, who could very easily swoop his way into the starting talks as well with how well he did in his limited appearances for A&M last year.

Could Jamarion Morrow Be Texas A&M's RB1?

Texas A&M Aggies running back Jamarion Morrow (23) runs for a touchdown against Louisiana State Tigers linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. (7) during the second half at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Morrow only rushed 43 times for 181 yards in the 2025 season, but those handful of carries showed the underclassman's potential for the years to come, especially in Texas A&M's blowout 49-25 win over the LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge.

There, Morrow recorded 26 yards on the ground with three carries and a rushing touchdown while also putting together a single reception for 24 yards, which resulted in another end zone trip as the Aggies remained undefeated against their conference foes.

The Nashville native has also wasted little time showing what he is capable of during A&M's Fall Camp practices, as the team recently posted a highlight showing Morrow going through the spin cycle between two of his teammates, a move that Christian McCaffrey would definitely be proud of, simply captioned with," Can't catch @JamarionMorrow," with an emoji of a gust of wind.

In the games against the Tigers, as well as the Mississippi State Bulldogs and Samford Bulldogs, Morrow got the chance to show off his open-field skills, as well as his dual-threat abilities as he also scored a receiving touchdown in A&M's win over the Florida Gators.

So, could Morrow really take over Owens' spot as the starting running back in Mike Elko's depth chart?

Maybe, it really depends on how the rest of Fall Camp shapes out and also how both men start the season, but worst case scenario, they could revert to the tandem scheme that they ran with Moss and Daniels, and could highlight Morrow on wheels routes and other pass plays involving running backs, considering how effective the sophomore was with his receptions last year.

In the end, it's all up to the coaching staff, and they should reap the benefits of whichever back takes Marcel Reed's handoffs throughout the 2026 campaign, starting on September 5 against the Missouri State Bears.

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