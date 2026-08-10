Rueben Owens Sees Rapid Progress in Key Area for Texas A&M

The Texas A&M Aggies found success during the 2025 season in ways the program had never seen, including making an appearance in the College Football Playoffs for the first time in school history.

While the Aggies will be looking to replicate that success in 2026 with a revamped roster, the backfield for head coach Mike Elko's team is returning production from the historic season, including running back Rueben Owens II searching for his breakout year.

While already detailing the ways he can improve, he will have a plethora of new faces on the offensive line blocking for him in 2026, but Owens isn't worried and has already seen just how great the new group in the trenches can be this year.

Owens Has Confidence in the New Group

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) celebrates with running back Rueben Owens II (4) after Owner rushed for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Aggies had an elite offensive line last season, headlined by a veteran group that saw four of the five starters drafted to the NFL. Replacing the talent wouldn't be easy, and with a young group on the depth chart, the Aggies opted to try their hand at the transfer portal to speed up the rebuilding process with quarterback Marcel Reed returning.

The Aggies brought in Wilkin Formby, Tyree Adams, Coen Echols and Trovon Baugh, to work alongside Mark Nabou Jr., the lone returning contributor for the season. All of the new additions, though, were from an SEC team, giving them critical experience against the defense fronts they will face-off against during the season.

"The offensive line, they're great. They all played in the SEC, and had a run in the SEC," Owens said, speaking on his new offensive line. "They all stand out in their own way, and I feel like we'll be really good this year. With what I've seen today, I had some runs that could go for something, so I feel good about the offensive line."

For Owens, who should receive the bulk of the work this season, just as he begun to during the second half of the season in 2025, is looking for a 1,000-yard season, and he is aware that the road to that goal begins with the offensive line.

While the group is completely revamped, working through communications and the playbook are a priority in camp, and Owens believes they have already made great strides in that area and could once again be one of the stronger groups in the sport in 2026.

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